UK Country Artist Swamp Doctor Hand Picks Tracks From His 30 Years In The Making

London-based country music artist Swamp Doctor is set for the physical release of his self-titled album ‘The Swamp Doctor’ internationally on Friday 21st August 2020 through Silver Fox Records. The first single from the album ‘Laura Mae’ has been enthusiastically received throughout the UK country music scene, achieving airplay from the likes of UK Country Radio & Meridian FM, as well as gaining features on Forever British Country and Music And Tour News. The album has been mastered by Fat As Funk (Keith Richards, Lee Scratch Perry, George Clinton).

Throughout his career Swamp Doctor has steadily been growing his back catalogue. His debut album consists of hand-picked tracks that feature a number of well-respected artists that he’s worked with over the years. The result is extraordinary, an eclectic mix of tracks that gives the listener a unique insight into Swamp Doctor’s music style and personality, from the second single of the album, the classic country-inspired ‘Goodbye To Nashville’ to ‘Eva Maria’ with its Spanish classical guitar inspiration and Spanish speaking vocals. Swamp Doctor’s debut album caters to all your musical needs. The album reflects Swamp Doctor as a person, an old troubadour full of wit and empathy. This seeps through his narrative lyrical style, depicting the highs and lows of his storied life. Baring all throughout the album with themes of heartache, regret, pathos, and great humor, in a manner only Swamp Doctor could convey. It’s a uniquely positioned collection, redefining what a 21st century Country album should be.

Swamp Doctor says “The album is full of classic country ballads and funky tear-em’-ups, it travels from the streets of London to the Louisiana bayou and back again.”

The second single of the album ‘Goodbye To Nashville’ is a homage to every musician that has tried to make it in the country music powerhouse that is Nashville. Laced with beer, stash, and classic country music motifs, ‘Goodbye to Nashville’ sounds like a country classic with a distinctive London twist. The accompanying road trip style music video see’s Swamp Doctor and friend James D Ingram set out on a pilgrimage to Nashville, to connect with the original inspiration of the song.

Watch the video for Swamp Doctor ‘Goodbye To Nashville’ HERE

Having been in the music industry for nearly 30 years, Swamp Doctor has achieved a great deal, previously releasing tracks through Cherry Red Records (Dead Kennedys, Everything But the Girl) along with writing for artists including Groove Armada (Common), Candi Staton (for her EMI Album) and Larry John Wilson. As well as playing over 1000 shows which include Guildest (Main Acoustic Stage) and Truck Fest where he supported Chip Taylor.

With the release of his album and plans to start gigging again, this year is shaping up to be a busy one for Swamp Doctor as he looks to cement his mark further into an already accomplished career.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Website