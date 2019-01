Lineup Released For May 31-June 2

The lineup has been announced for THE GOVERNORS BALL MUSIC FESTIVAL on RANDALL’S ISLAND in NEW YORK CITY from FRIDAY, MAY 31st-SUNDAY, JUNE 2nd.

The three-day festival will be headlined by TYLER THE CREATOR on FRIDAY 5/31, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE on SATURDAY 6/1, and THE STROKES on SUNDAY 6/2.

Find all the details on THE GOVERNORS BALL here.