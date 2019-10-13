Tyler & Ryan Release Their Seventh Single of 2019: Tempted

At first glance, Tyler and Ryan Falcoa seem like any ordinary brother duo; laughing amongst themselves, both wearing jeans and an oversized sweatshirt. They say that this single is one of their personal favorites, perfectly adhering to their new “retro and real” sound. This is the inspiration behind the artwork for their newest single “Tempted,” which is out now on all streaming platforms.

Aside from the obvious 80s aesthetic and undertones, the boys want to see a return to real and organic messages in music. “It seems as though we’re all being tempted every single day,” Tyler says. “Relationships, people and situations that we know may be unhealthy for us are constantly being thrown in our face.” There has always been temptation in the world around us, and Tyler & Ryan feel that today’s temptation is even harder to deal with. Much of this temptation, they feel, stems from an increase in social media usage and the pressures that follow. “Social media has a lot to do with this,” Ryan says. “There’s become this new “formula” for social interaction: be personal, but not too personal, make sure every photo is perfectly edited and strategically thought out. Everyone wants to look perfect and that sort of brings out a false desire in others. They don’t love you for you, they love the fake you. A perfect person is temping.”

While the brothers have co-written their singles this year with singer, songwriter and producer, ‘PARAGON the kid’, this one is incredibly special, they say. “The project started at PARAGON’s studio, and there was this moment where we looked at each other, and had this silent agreement and realization of how different this song was. We mapped it out together and then sent it over to our studio. Seeing this project grow from a heart-to-heart conversation to fruition has been one of the most gratifying experiences”, Tyler says.

One thing is for certain, the message in “Tempted” is clear. Tyler & Ryan want their growing fanbase to be mindful of the temptations around them; despite everything, stay true to yourself and your vision. The grass that you want may look greener, but knowing what’s best for you in the long run is imperative to falling victim to short term desires.

The single is available on all platforms.