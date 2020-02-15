Tyler Rich Announces RATHER BE US TOUR

Tyler Rich will hit the road next month for headline dates up and down the West Coast for his RATHER BE US TOUR. The California charmer launches the run with his debut performance at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 19.

RATHER BE US TOUR

March 19 – Los Angeles, CA / The Troubadour

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV / Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

March 21 – Wheatland, CA / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 22 – San Bernardino, CA / The Brandin’ Iron

March 24 – San Diego, CA / Moonshine Beach

March 25 – Paso Robles, CA / BarrelHouse Brewing Co. – Brewery and Beer Gardens

March 26 – San Jose, CA / Club Rodeo

March 28 – Portland, OR / Ponderosa Lounge & Grill

March 29 – Tacoma, WA / Steel Creek

“I’m pumped to kick off my first ever headlining tour back to where it all started for me; it’s been too long!” said Tyler. “I’m bringing my dude Teddy Robb so rally your friends and let’s show him how we do it on the West Coast with the RATHER BE US TOUR.”

The tour supports Tyler’s current single of the same name, which is available on all digital partners and playlists, already racking up 2M+ global streams. Written alongside Brad Tursi and Lindsay Rimes, “Rather Be Us” found inspiration in Tyler’s frequent musical muse, new wife Sabina. With the abundance of posts on social media, comparisons come naturally as perfect images fill feeds. Tyler shares, “We wanted ‘Rather Be Us’ to offer an important reminder to pay attention to what you have, who you love and what makes you truly happy rather than finding worth in a highlight reel through filtered lenses.”

While introducing his amplified sound and infectious energy coast to coast, the 2018 CMT Listen Up and 2019 Pandora Artist to Watch become a road warrior performing alongside some of the genre’s top acts including Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Jon Pardi and currently LANCO. Enlisting Tyler as one of their “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know, Rolling Stone touts him as “the newest member of country music’s radio-minded incoming class, with a homecoming king’s swagger and a valedictorian’s songwriting smarts.” Tyler achieved back-to-back No. 1 hits on SiriusXM with “The Difference” and “Leave Her Wild.” People explored how Tyler went from “From Red Robin to Hitting No. 1,” penning his own music and Backstreet Boys AJ McLean’s single “Night Visions.” His charm and fresh sound have accumulated 171M+ global streams to date as Tyler readies to return to the studio. Visit TylerRich.com for additional tour dates.