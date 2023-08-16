Tyler Herwig “Living in the Last Days” – Radio/Media Download

Tyler Herwig is a singer/songwriter hailing from Prairie, Minnesota. He began his music career learning how to play guitar through Youtube video tutorials, which landed him his first gig when he was only 16 years old. Since then, Tyler has won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life, performing at a variety of venues, making dozens of appearances and continuing to pursue his dream. Herwig is also a father to his one year old daughter.

In “Living in the Last Days”, Herwig sings about how he wish he could go back to how things were before he made some mistakes. “You can, hope and pray but it’s too late /living in the last days.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tyler Herwig

Song Title: Living In The Last Days

Publishing: Tyler Herwig

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Living In The Last Days

Record Label: Evolution