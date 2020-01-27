Tyler Farr Releases New Single “Only Truck In Town”

Chart-topper Tyler Farr today releases his new single, “Only Truck In Town,” via Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records. Set to impact Country radio February 18th, the mid-tempo redneck love song is the first music released via Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records. Listen to “Only Truck In Town” HERE now.

Rife with rock electric guitar, the new track is signature Tyler Farr, yet highlights Farr’s blue-collar masculinity and gritty vocals in a fresh new way. Produced by ACM “Artist of the Decade” Jason Aldean and his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy and written by Ben Hayslip, Deric Ruttan and Josh Thompson, “Only Truck In Town” is an ode to a country love— and perhaps a nod to Farr’s new season of life. It seems as though the guy from “Redneck Crazy” finally found the right gal to sit in his shotgun seat.

“Everyone knows Tyler’s voice but they haven’t heard him like this before,” said Jason Aldean. “We all had such a blast working on this and I’m excited for fans to crank this one up.”

“Words can’t express how pumped I am for this new song. ‘Only Truck In Town’ is exactly what I wanted as a single coming back to radio. Jason and I both knew this was the one when we first heard it and thought it would connect with Country music fans the way it did with us,” said Tyler Farr. “I’m very blessed and very grateful for this time in my life.”

More information on Farr’s forthcoming project, also produced by Jason Aldean, will be shared in the coming weeks.

The Missouri native has three No. 1 songs to his credit (“Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”). With his debut album Redneck Crazy released in 2013, Tyler Farr landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200. His dry wit and energetic live show soon earned him coveted opening slots touring with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice. With the release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album Suffer in Peace in 2015, Farr once again landed in the Top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and Billboard Country Albums Chart making Farr the only solo male Country artist to have his first two studio albums debut in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

For more information on Tyler Farr and touring, please visit: https://www.tylerfarr.com/

"One of the best male vocalists in Country music today," (Taste of Country), Tyler Farr is the first artist signed to Jason Aldean's Night Train Records/BBR Music Group. The Country-rocker, with three No.1 songs to his credit ("Redneck Crazy," "Whiskey in My Water," and "A Guy Walks Into a Bar") broke onto the scene with the 2013 release of his debut album, Redneck Crazy, which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard Top 200. Farr's platinum-selling title-track "Redneck Crazy" projected Farr forward to celebrate back-to-back No. 1 singles, including his first No. 1 as a songwriter, with his Platinum-certified hit "Whiskey in my Water." His sophomore album, Suffer In Peace followed suit, also making its debut in the Top 5 on both the BILLBOARD Top 200 Albums and BILLBOARD Country Albums Charts, leading Farr to become the only solo male Country artist in the past decade to have their first two studio albums debut in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Recognized as a 2014 CRS New Faces of Country Radio and 2014 Music Row "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" nominee, the opera-trained singer quickly earned coveted slots touring with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs and Lee Brice.

Recognized as a 2014 CRS New Faces of Country Radio and 2014 Music Row “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” nominee, the opera-trained singer quickly earned coveted slots touring with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs and Lee Brice. The Missouri native’s dry wit, silly antics and reputation as “a no-frills musician who pours his drinks as hard as he pours his heart into his songs,” (Rolling Stone), lead to Farr to receiving his own reality series A Little Too Farr (Unscripted) and a social following eager to see his next move. Farr is currently working on new music with longtime friend, Jason Aldean serving as a producer for the forthcoming project and his new single “Only Truck in Town” is available now (released Friday, January 24).