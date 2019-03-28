Tyler Farr Joins Forces with Jason Aldean and Signs With Broken Bow Records / Night Train Records

BBR Music Group announced the signing of Tyler Farr to Broken Bow Records/Night Train Records. The signing marks first venture between BBR and flagship artist Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records. As the newest addition to the Broken Bow family Farr will join talented artists including 2016, 2017 and reigning 2018 ACM Entertainer of the Year as well as ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean, chart-topper Dustin Lynch, rising star Chase Rice and newcomers Everette and Lainey Wilson.

“I am very excited to be a part of this new chapter in my career with Broken Bow/Night Train Records,” said Farr. “I’m looking forward to working with one of my best friends in Jason Aldean and the entire Broken Bow team. Can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

“Jason is one of the very best song guys in this town and knows the importance of a brand and doing everything you can to reinforce it. Tyler has one of the most distinctive vocals in the format and a track record of success when he records the right songs that fit his brand,” said Jon Loba, EVP BBR Music Group. “Hearing Jason and Tyler’s vision about the music they wanted to create and the brand they wanted to reinforce, Jason’s first signing was easy to green-light. Tyler fills a unique lane and I’m so excited to see what they come up with.”

“It’s cool to pursue this new endeavor in my career,” said Aldean. “I can’t think of a better way to start than signing one of my best friends. I also really believe in him as an artist and am looking forward to everyone hearing what we’re working on.”