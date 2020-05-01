Tyler Bryant, Andy Powell, & More Join Orange Amps Instagram Hangs

Orange Amplification’s #OrangeHangs programme of live Instagram sessions is delighted to welcome Ambassadors Tyler Bryant, Andy Powell, Charlie Robbins and David Hurrell. Plus, YouTuber and musician, Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce joins as a co-host.

Highly successful YouTuber and musician, Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce of Riff, Beards & Gear and Dragged Under will co-host with Orange’s Global Artist Relations Manager, Alex Auxier, in Artists Relations Corner every Tuesday at 8:00pm BST. He has been demoing equipment for the last decade drawing on his knowledge of all things guitar, playing live, recording and much more.

On Saturday 2nd May at 8.00pm BST, Tyler Bryant, leader of Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, the fast rising rock ‘n’ roll quartet from Nashville, will be joining the hang using his Rockerverb 100 MKIII guitar amp to jam and then hold a Q&A. He and the band have toured with rock giants AC/DC, Aerosmith and Guns ‘n’ Roses and released three albums, including the most recent Truth And Lies in 2019.

Andy Powell, of Wishbone Ash, is joining Ella Stormark, Artist Relations, on her regular Ramble On, Sunday afternoon at 4.20pm BST. They will be chatting about the band’s latest album Coat of Arms, their iconic album Argus turning forty eight years old this week and everything music and Orange.

Also on Sunday, Charlie Robbins will be talking on the hang at 8.00pm BST. Charlie, guitarist with the prog-metal band Artificial Language, is fan of the Pedal Baby and PPC212V and is known for combining techniques like slides, slaps and rasgueado with heavy hitting rhythms. The band’s second album, Now We Sleep, was released last year.

Then on Tuesday 5th May at 8.30pm BST David Hurrell bass player with ONOFF and the rest of the band, a rock ‘n’ roll trio from Ireland will be talking all things bass, guitar and musical influences. They recently released a new single Closer in collaboration with Hip Hop artist Da Bay Bully Dupree.

The weekly #OrangeHangs programme timetable is below: –

Day Time Session Title Host(s) Role Mon to Fri 4:00pm BST Plug in Baby Danny Gomez Marketing & Artist Relations Consultant Monday 9.00pm BST Quarantine Hero (Jr) Ken Rose Guitarist with the band Hero Jr Tuesday 7:00pm BST Artists Relations Corner Alex Auxier Ryan ‘Fluff’ Bruce Global Artist Relations Manager YouTuber and musician Wednesday 7:30pm BST Drinks at the Genius Pub Alex Auxier Jon Bailey Global Artist Relations Manager USA Senior Amp Technician Friday 7:00pm BST Artists Relations Corner – Plus Gear Q & A Alex Auxier Global Artist Relations Manager Sunday 4:20pm BST Ramble On Ella Stormark Orange Artist Relations

Plus coming soon, the Wizard of Denmark Street with Technical Director, Adrian Emsley and The World of Music with Cliff Cooper.

#OrangeHangs is about keeping musicians connected with something different every day. Visit https://orangeamps.com/blog-article/ to check the full weekly timetable of sessions.