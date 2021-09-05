TYCHE ‘Run’s Towards Life With New EP

TYCHE (Saydi Driggers and Jake Briggs) speaks their mind with their debut EP Run released on August 19. Chronicling their journey of rebirth, TYCHE gives listeners a deep dive into their feelings – perfectly encapsulating the myriad of emotions the duo went through that has gotten them to where they are now.

Run opens with a single entitled “Did You Love Me?,” inspired by an unhappy couple in a restaurant who were arguing over a meal, the duo began wondering: why were they fighting about salads? Why were they together? When do you let go? This came at a time where the Saydi Driggers (half of the TYCHE duo) was alone at Chili’s contemplating her life decisions. Saydi had quit her job, broke up with her boyfriend, and made the decision to leave the city she had called home for years… All within a day’s notice. “I thought I could make a song out of this experience but it was meant to be spoken. It encapsulated the concept of this album. That it is okay to leave, and when you do.. run.”

That epiphany became a trend the duo adopted in all parts of their life. TYCHE started removing people, things, and habits that served as obstacles to getting what they desired out of life. Since then they have found that the journey comes at a cost and are using this EP to express their bitterness towards it at times. “This album covers everything from “we’ll be fine without you” to “I’m sorry” to “hey, f*ck you.” Once making this lifestyle change, accepting anything less was unsatisfactory. Motivated by the frustration of their circumstances and being brushed off, the duo decided to start over. “As a new artist, a new team, it would all be on our terms with only ourselves to hold accountable. It has been liberating and terrifying and now we are reborn.”