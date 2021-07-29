TYCHE Highlights Mental Health Awareness With New Single “I Don’t Have Depression”

TYCHE is a multi-genre duo based in Los Angeles. Members Jake and Saydi moved to California from Arizona in 2019 to create TYCHE in order to get back to writing and playing the music that they always wanted to play. “We were able to write songs about sadness, anger, loss, and numbness,” says TYCHE. “Our only barriers were the limits we put on ourselves.” The new duo is making an effort to create music that not only feels true to them but also songs that will resonate with listeners. “We want to reach the ones sitting in their room listening by themselves, and the ones that live for party anthems. We won’t have a song for everyone, but we love our fans and they each love us in a different way.” TYCHE is a clear reflection of who they are to their core and the music they believe the world deserves to hear. Saydi says, “As a kid I remember feeling like the songs I was listening to were the only things that truly understood me. Music made me feel not alone, and my goal in life is to help those who feel alone like I once did.” Jake has a similar relationship to music saying, “Music always helped me deal. I taught myself how to play [drums]. Since then it’s been my constant through life and I’ve relied on playing to get me through all the curves that come with growing up.” Combining Jake’s pop-punk and hip-hop background and Saydi’s classical, modern pop, and blue background, TYCHE creates unique but welcoming soundscapes for listeners in all genres. Their genre-bending is aided by cinematic elements and intensity, with each song coming from a story unbound by the rules.