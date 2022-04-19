Twins Matthew and Micah Robinson’s R&B group NX2 releases single “Our Love”

Super talented twins Matthew and Micah Robinson’s R&B Group, NX2, to showcase to media their music and energetic style performing as they release Our Love on March 18, that many believe will be the year’s hottest new single.

TransMedia Group to arouse media interest in taking a listen to the twin’s new single, which will make many want to listen to more from the talented twins. Then get ready for NX2’s first debut EP releasing May 22 titled “Love Story” bringing a smooth R&B sound, their fresh new music to life!

“At 14 years of age, we can confidently claim that NX2 is off to an incredibly hot start in the twins’ “double” career,” said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

TransMedia Group is excited to welcome and present the young and talented Robinson twins and showcase how they got to where they are, the pumping lyrics and more.

NX2 is a two-man group based out in Charlotte, NC where these two young men have music in their blood line considering they are the nephews of K-Ci and JoJo of Jodeci, said Mazzone. Since the age of three these two have really put forth a flawless and fresh sound to the R&B genre.

TransMedia Group to highlight new single “Our Love” will show once again how they’re winning hearts worldwide with their music.

Also get ready for NX2’s first debut EP “Love Story” dropping soon. Have a sneak peek at their sound by checking out their new song this Friday!

MATTHEW AND MICAH ROBINSON:

TransMedia Group has over the years represented many top artists in the entertainment industry as its founder and CEO Tom Madden was the #2-ranked executive at NBC where he promoted the hit shows there and before that at the ABC television network in New York.

