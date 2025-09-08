Twinnie Turns Heartbreak into a Hoedown in Official Music Video for “Giddy Up”

International country-pop powerhouse Twinnie turns heartbreak into a hoedown with her official music video for “Giddy Up.” Since its release on August 8, the track has already surpassed 275K streams and has gone viral on TikTok, inspiring fans to create dances and trends around the empowering breakup-meets-dancefloor anthem.

Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Joshua Tree, California, the video (directed by Joey Schrader of Fool Triumphant Entertainment) fuses old-time western saloon energy and desert grit with Twinnie’s trademark Gypsy-inspired aesthetic. Bursting with sass, cinematic flair, and playful charm, it transforms the song’s fiery spirit into a bold visual celebration of confidence and fun.

“This video is all about taking the reins and strutting into your own power,” Twinnie shares. “It’s daring, it’s unapologetic, and it’s exactly how I feel when I sing ‘Giddy Up.’”

Written by Twinnie, Autumn Marie Buysse, and Nicole Alexis, “Giddy Up” is equal parts revenge anthem and party starter, packed with yeehaw-worthy attitude. Lines like “Take my hand and spin me / Show all your exes that you’re with me” add a flirtatious spark while turning heartbreak into empowerment.

The single was spotlighted on CMA’s coveted “New Music Friday” list, YEP’s “New Music Nashville” playlist, Apple Music’s The Ty Bentli Show, and more. “Giddy Up” follows a string of major career milestones for the British-born artist, including her U.S. arena debut in Las Vegas and standout performances at England’s iconic Glastonbury Festival. Earlier this month, Fort Nash named Twinnie among the “Six Women That Deserve to Be Played on Country Radio,” and she will soon be featured in an upcoming BBC documentary alongside Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton.

Most recently, Twinnie partnered with Musicians On Call to bring joy and healing through music to patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The singer, songwriter, and actress performed a live set at Seacrest Studios, treating patients and their families to an intimate Q&A session and meet-and-greet. Her performance was broadcast across all 12 Seacrest Studios locations, allowing children in pediatric hospitals across the country to share in the uplifting experience.

Saddle up, spin your partner, and stream the official music video for “Giddy Up” now!

About Twinnie:

Twinnie is a boundary-breaking British artist whose genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals, and bold storytelling have earned her critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, Forbes, Billboard, NPR, and more. Raised in the Romani Travelling community, she brings a fierce sense of authenticity and inclusivity to every lyric, performance, and project.

Her 2020 debut album ‘Hollywood Gypsy’ was named BBC Radio 2’s Album of the Week, while her most recent release, the expansive 22-track Something We Used to Say, was hailed by NPR as one of the best albums of November 2024. Since relocating to Nashville, Twinnie has made her Grand Ole Opry debut, appeared on U.S. radio and television, and released her U.S. label debut EP ‘Welcome to the Club,’ which has surpassed 24 million streams.

In 2023, her single “Bad Man” charted on U.S. Country Radio, further solidifying her place in the American country-pop landscape. In June 2025, CMT debuted the music video for Twinnie’s hit song “Back to Jack” on the Paramount+ billboard in Times Square. The song is currently in rotation across CMT channels, including CMT Equal Play on PlutoTV, and was featured on the coveted CMT Spotify and Apple Music playlists, highlighting Twinnie as one of today’s standout country artists.

A dynamic performer, Twinnie has shared the stage with major headliners including Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson, and Chase Rice. In October 2024, she made history as the first British artist to sing the U.S. National Anthem at GEODIS Park in Nashville and was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country. She closed out the year with a sold-out UK headline tour and is set to appear at major festivals in 2025, while continuing her UK and U.S. tour dates.

Beyond her work as a recording artist, Twinnie is a gifted songwriter with credits for global icons such as Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, The Shires, and Lvndscape. She is also an award-winning creative director, earning Best Short Film at the British Short Film Awards, and expanded her acting career in 2024 by joining the cast of the long-running British soap opera Emmerdale.

A passionate philanthropist and mental health advocate, Twinnie is the founder of I Know A Woman, a non-profit initiative that helped secure standardized therapy access in label and publishing deals during the pandemic—a contribution recognized by Forbes.

With over 30 million organic streams, a rapidly growing global fanbase, and a fearless drive to amplify underrepresented voices, Twinnie continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist on her own terms.