Twinnie Releases Fierce Feminist Anthem “Woah Man”

Acclaimed British country-pop star Twinnie is back with a bang, releasing her fierce new single, “Woah Man,” a bold and unapologetic feminist anthem that lands just in time for Women’s History Month. With razor-sharp lyrics and a powerhouse melody, “Woah Man” calls out outdated gender roles while celebrating the strength, resilience, and complexity of women everywhere.

Heavily inspired by Aretha Franklin‘s ‘Respect’, “Woah Man” opens with a sassy R&B strut before launching into anthemic pop-country territory, fusing together Twinnie’s signature storytelling with modern production. Lyrics like “Close a business deal with a baby on my hip” and “Stand up on the stage and take a bow, I’m from the generation where Shania taught me how” make it clear: this is a song for every woman who refuses to be put in a box.

“This song is a global statement to highlight the incredible women around the world in all industries – our nurses, doctors, creatives, politicians, teachers, and stay-at-home moms. It signifies the resilience and power of what it is to be a woman and celebrates all those that have come before us,” Twinnie shares.

Appropriately, “Woah Man” was created as part of Twinnie’s own non-profit initiative, I Know A Woman, which supports female creatives with mental health funding, opportunities, and community. The track was co-written with John Davidson and Abby Anderson at an I Know A Woman writing camp and co-produced by KK Johnson (Dasha)and Brandon Paddock (Dan + Shay).

Adding to the excitement, Twinnie has also announced her highly anticipated Happy Hour Tour 2025, presented by JOY. Concerts and Holler Live. Joined by rising Tennessee recording artist Bonner Black, Twinnie will bring her signature powerhouse performances to the UK and Ireland this summer. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist packed with fan favorites and new material that continues to push boundaries. Get your tickets here!

Happy Hour Tour 2025 Dates:

May 31 – Red Rooster Festival, Suffolk

June 2 – Komedia Studio, Brighton

June 3 – Oslo, London

June 4 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

June 6 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester

June 7 – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

June 8 – The Crescent, York

June 9 – The Cluny, Newcastle

June 10 – The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

June 11 – Stereo, Glasgow

June 13 – Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast

June 15 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin

About Twinnie:

Twinnie is a British country-pop sensation known for her genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals, and trailblazing spirit. Raised in the Romani Travelling community, she has built a career rooted in authenticity and storytelling. Her debut album, ‘Hollywood Gypsy,’ was named BBC Radio 2’s Album of the Week, while her latest release, ‘Something We Used to Say,’ was hailed by NPR as one of the best albums of November 2024. She has earned critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, Forbes, Billboard and more.

A dynamic performer, Twinnie made history in 2024 as the first British artist to sing the U.S. National Anthem at GEODIS Park in Nashville and was named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country. She has shared the stage with major headliners like Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson and Chase Rice, and her songwriting credits extend beyond her own music, with compositions recorded by Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, The Shires, and Lvndscape. Additionally, she is an accomplished creative director, having won “Best Short Film” at the British Short Film Awards. She also expanded her acting career in 2024, joining the cast of the long-running British soap opera Emmerdale.

Twinnie has also built a stellar reputation in Music City, making her Grand Ole Opry debut alongside her U.S. radio and TV debuts. Her breakthrough American label EP, ‘Welcome to the Club,’ amassed over 24 million streams, and her 2023 single ‘Bad Man’ climbed the U.S. Country Radio charts, solidifying her place in the genre.

Beyond music, Twinnie is a passionate philanthropist, actress, and founder of I Know A Woman, a mental health initiative supporting women in the arts.

With over 30 million organic streams and a rapidly growing fanbase, Twinnie continues to push boundaries and redefine modern country music.

