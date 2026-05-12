Twinnie Drops High-Energy Pop-Country Anthem ‘Thank Me Later’

British pop-country powerhouse Twinnie drops her vibrant new single, “Thank Me Later,” a dance-ready, high-voltage anthem that’s impossible not to move to. Bursting with shimmering hooks, pulsing beats, and a retro workout-anthem vibe, the track blends Twinnie’s country storytelling with glossy pop production and a hint of ABBA-inspired sparkle. The result is a feel-good singalong made for the dance floor, the car, or blasting through gym speakers.

Written by Twinnie alongside acclaimed songwriters Lucie Silvas and Brandon Paddock, “Thank Me Later” tells the story of walking away from a relationship for the right reasons: knowing it might hurt in the moment, but trusting it’s for the best. With confident lyrics like “When the storm’s over / When the pain fades / You’ll see why I walked away,” the track balances emotional honesty with pure, infectious fun.

Leaning into the track’s playful 1980s Jane Fonda-inspired workout vibe, Twinnie is taking the energy beyond the music with her upcoming “Twinnie Training Challenge” series across social media. Featuring cheeky segments like “Respect Women Reps,” “Communication Cardio,” and “Accountability Abs,” the campaign invites fans to join the fun, and even tag someone who might need a little extra “training.” It’s a bold, tongue-in-cheek extension of the song’s message, blending empowerment, humor, and Twinnie’s signature charm into a fully interactive fan experience.

Currently wrapping up her completely sold-out Dirt Road Disco Tour, Twinnie has delivered electrifying performances across the UK, cementing the run as one of the year’s most in-demand and buzzworthy tours.

“Thank Me Later” kicks off what promises to be a whirlwind 2026 for Twinnie, with plenty of new music on the horizon and festival stages calling her name, including the legendary Isle of Wight Festival. With her unstoppable charisma and infectious sound, Twinnie is set to make this year one of her most dazzling yet.

Stream Twinnie’s newest hit now… and thank me later!

About Twinnie:

Twinnie is a boundary-breaking British artist whose genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals, and bold storytelling have earned her critical acclaim from BBC Radio, People, Forbes, Billboard, NPR, and more. Raised in the Romani Traveling community, she brings fierce authenticity and inclusivity to every lyric, performance, and project.

Her 2020 debut album ‘Hollywood Gypsy’ was named BBC Radio 2’s Album of the Week, while her 22-track follow-up ‘Something We Used to Say’ was hailed by NPRas one of the best albums of November 2024. Since relocating to Nashville, Twinnie has made her Grand Ole Opry debut, appeared on U.S. radio and television, and released her U.S. label debut EP ‘Welcome to the Club,’ which has surpassed 24 million streams.

In 2023, her single “Bad Man” charted on U.S. Country Radio, and in June 2025, CMT debuted the music video for her hit “Back to Jack” on the Paramount+ billboard in Times Square. The song is currently featured across CMT Equal Play, Spotify, and Apple Music playlists, highlighting Twinnie as one of today’s standout country artists. Twinnie’s 2026 hit “Midnight Company” landed a Top 5 spot on Apple Music UK’s New Music Friday, alongside Dua Lipa and Charlie XCX, and was added to several popular playlists including Spotify’s All New Country and Pandora’s Top Country Hits.

A dynamic live performer, Twinnie has shared stages with Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson, and Chase Rice. Beyond music, she’s also a songwriter for Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, The Shires, and more, as well as an award-winning creative director and actress, joining the cast of the long-running British soap opera ‘Emmerdale’ in 2024.

As the founder of I Know A Woman, a nonprofit advocating for mental health and equality in the music industry, Twinnie continues to use her platform for purpose-driven change.

With over 30 million streams, a growing global fanbase, and an unshakable commitment to authenticity, Twinnie continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist—on her own terms.

You can follow Twinnie on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and Spotify.