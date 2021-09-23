Twinkle – Peruvian-American “Lady Gaga for Kids” – To Release New Bilingual Album Sept. 24

The award-winning Peruvian American phenomenon known as Twinkle is thrilled to announce the September 24 release of her fourth album for kids and families, an over-the-top-awesome extravaganza of empowering songs in both Spanish and English, A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo * It’s OK To Be Me. Described as “like Lady Gaga for kids,” with a super pop sound mixed with a touch of Broadway belt, a sparkling soupçon of hip hop, and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle has always danced to the beat of her own drum, breaking barriers, sound and otherwise, with both her music and Harajuku-style presentation. Launched by a childhood saturated with the sound and fury of Top 40 artists like Madonna, Lady Gaga, Gloria Estefan, Michael Jackson, Prince, Selena, Cher, and Shania Twain, Twinkle has forever experienced a gravitational pull in the direction of performers who create the “whole package,” from their infectious melodies and distinctive vocal qualities to their show-stopping presentations and trademark looks. With her own award-winning albums, raise-the-roof concerts, and one-of-a-kind costuming and make-up, Twinkle follows suit, dazzling kids and families nationwide. Highlights on A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo * It’s OK To Be Me include the album’s title track, which encourages kids to celebrate their individuality with confidence, proudly showing the world their authentic selves, and “Together”/“Unidos,” which pairs bilingual rapper MC Magic and sax artist Izzi Def. “Unidos” was named Best Latin Song of 2020 in the USA Songwriting Competition, and “Together” was one of the Top 5 Songs in the 2021 Funky Kids Global Music Awards, sponsored by Australia’s Funky Kids Radio. Here, Twinkle has penned a powerful pop anthem with a global message of unification and hope. “Mask It Up” and “Máscara” are timely songs generated by inspiring conversations with the kids and parents Twinkle talked to almost every day throughout the past year on her Twinkle Time LIVE! shows on YouTube. Two purely magic numbers, “LOVE” and “LOVE en Español” flash back to Twinkle’s roots as a member of the popular ‘00s girl band, Nobody’s Angel, while “GateKeeper” and “Brilla” showcase the talents of guest artist Jace Blain, a hip hop artist from Texas celebrated for empowering youth with his positive messages of substance and conscience.

“This album represents who I am as an artist and a person, and how I’ve lived my entire life. Always being different, accepting of everyone, and being proud of who I am … Peruvian American! I want kids to know it’s great to be the flamingo in a flock of seagulls,” says Twinkle. “I also want everyone to know that Latinos come in all different shades and that, while we love the traditional songs we grew up listening to with our grandparents and parents, we also want to listen to pop, EDM, dance, rock, and urbano musica. That’s what I’m all about, BUT I do it for kids. I’m the epitome of Latinx, born in California but proud to be a Peruvian American! Super orgullosa ser Latina!”

A first generation American, Twinkle grew up onstage in show business, performing as a child and teen in L.A. doing TV, musical theatre (playing Bielke in Fiddler on the Roof at the age of seven and taking off on a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar for a year and a half right out of high school), commercials, and voiceovers. As a tween, she was a series regular in the first Spanish family comedy, Sanchez of Bel Air, for the USA Network, and she also had a recurring role in NBC’s My Two Dads. Coming off the road from the Jesus Christ Superstar tour, Twinkle formed the hit girl band, Nobody’s Angel, which was quickly signed by Hollywood Records, releasing their debut album in 2000. Nobody’s Angel opened for Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys, sang on movie soundtracks like The Parent Trap, Pokemon, The Wedding Planner, and 102 Dalmatians, and, in 2002, earned a Gold Record for two of their songs on The Princess Diaries soundtrack. Twinkle met her husband, co-songwriter, and producer James Dallas when they were both under contract to Hollywood Records. (He was the head songwriter/producer of the boy band, Youngstown.) In addition to songwriting with Twinkle, James Dallas edits her videos and does all the behind-the-scenes music production work for the more than 250 Twinkle Time shows she presents each year at performing arts centers, festivals, schools, libraries, malls, and fairs throughout the country. Twinkle’s first language was Spanish, and, with sensitivity and balance, she incorporates both Spanish and English into every performance. Her media appearances include such outlets as Good Day LA (FOX TV), CNN Espanol, Acceso Total (Telemundo), Azteca TV, WGNO-TV (New Orleans), ABC, Univision, KTLA, and LA’s #1 radio station, 102.7 KIIS-FM. Previous albums by Twinkle include Just Dance (2017), Made In the U.S.A. (2012), which was honored with two Global Music Awards (Best Children’s Album and Best Children’s Song), and Twinkle Time (2010). A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo * It’s OK To Be Me will be available at Twinkle’s website and at live Twinkle Time shows.

Album Details: A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo * It’s OK To Be Me