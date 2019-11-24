TV News Anchor and Singer Dan Ashley releases “My Favorite Time of Year” for the Holidays

“Christmas has always been my favorite time of year. With my parents and my three siblings, we always went to pick out the family tree right after Thanksgiving from a lot not far from the house, take it home and decorate it that night. That began the countdown to Christmas morning and my sister, two brothers and I could hardly contain ourselves! I sang in the junior choir as a kid and the music of Christmas was always the most fun for me to sing which is why I wanted to share this song with you. “My Favorite Time of Year” represents everything meaningful to me about the Holidays. I am especially grateful to Leigh Haggerwood for such a beautiful composition and I am delighted that he is so pleased with my version of his great piece. I hope you enjoy the song and I wish you and your family all the best in this Christmas season.”. –Dan Ashley

Dan’s great passion for music, current events, and philanthropy intersect every day of his life. To that end, proceeds from all of Dan‘s musical endeavors go to support the charities close to his heart.

“My Favorite Time of Year” is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music. A festive lyric video is also available.

About Dan Ashley:

Hailing from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Dan Ashley has worked as a leading American television journalist for more than three decades and the last decade as a singer and songwriter. Dan has been around music his entire life and is proud to share his original music which is rich with emotion and authenticity. An accomplished singer, Dan regularly performs with his band of remarkable musicians who have all toured with major artists. Over the years, Dan has opened for major acts including Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Melissa Etheridge, and Patti LaBelle. He is also regularly asked to sing the National Anthem at a variety of events including the NBA, MLB, college sports, and more. From performing at the San Francisco Aids Walk and the San Francisco Pride Parade to his own foundation Rock the CASA, Dan Ashley has been committed to using his notoriety to give back to his community in various ways.

