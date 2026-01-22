Turning Pages: Taking Back Her Story, Proving It’s Never Too Late To Rewrite Your Life

After years of putting her dreams on hold to raise her family, singer-songwriter Stefanie Michaela has returned—and she’s unstoppable. Stronger, bolder, and unapologetically herself, Stefanie’s new album, Turning Pages, is a fearless declaration that it’s never too late to chase your passion. With the focus track “Ready for the Next Thing,” she proves that timing is irrelevant when courage, heart, and determination outweigh timing. Fueled by the love and encouragement of her children, Stefanie shatters the myth that life’s circumstances define your destiny. This is an anthem for mothers, women, and anyone who’s been told to wait, be quiet, or let their moment pass because the time to reclaim your story is now.

“With ‘Stay In Your Lane,’ Stefanie Michaela plants a flag in the ground between Pop and R&B, crafting a sleek, vocal-forward track that feels like a love letter to the polished, infectious sounds of the early 2000s while offering her own modern, distinctive voice. It’s a song that reminds you why vocal delivery — raw, commanding, and unapologetically present — will always be the soul of pop music. – We Write About Music

“Los Angeles native Stefanie Michaela has always had music in her blood. From the moment she stood on her childhood fireplace hearth, belting original songs for her family, it was clear she was meant to be on stage. With a voice that earned her the nickname “the littlest girl with the biggest voice,” Stefanie’s musical journey has been one of fierce resilience, tireless determination, and unwavering heart.” – Buzz Music LA

“Lyrically, “Anything Is Possible” leans into chapter-turning imagery, capturing a mindset of movement rather than perfection. The quoted lines in the release, “Every day can be a brand new chapter… Just keep turning the pages… You gotta take the risk… ”, spell out the stakes and the intention without much ambiguity.” – Conversations About Her

Turning Pages is a collaborative powerhouse album. Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Keith Thomas, known for his work with Whitney Houston, Vanessa Williams, Amy Grant, and spearheaded the majority of the album’s production and co-wrote several tracks with Stefanie Michaela and Stephanie Middleton.

“Better With Time,” features the songwriting and production talents of Nash Overstreet, a Grammy-nominated hitmaker known for Hot Chelle Rae and Kelly Clarkson, in partnership with Cali Rodi. While “Anything Is Possible” showcases legendary songwriters Steve Dorff, the creative force behind hits for Barbra Mandrell and Celine Dion, and Michael Jay, whose songwriting credits include iconic artists such as Whitney Houston and Madonna. Together, this powerhouse team weaves a rich tapestry of sound and storytelling, making Turning Pages an unforgettable musical journey.

“This album is my truth,” Stefanie shares. “The strength and love of my family, especially as a devoted mother of five—including two sets of twins—gave me the courage to return to music. I’m stepping into this next chapter with confidence because every tear, lesson, and late night prepared me for this moment.”

Turning Pages unfolds like a deeply personal journey. Its six tracks act as chapters of resilience and self-worth. The album opens with “Sometimes,” capturing the pain of loving someone who isn’t fully meeting you where you are. “Found in You,” a grounding song of reconnection, followed by “Stay in Your Lane,” a declaration of confidence and boundaries. “Better With Time” challenges ageist expectations, while “Anything Is Possible” inspires risk-taking and belief. The album culminates with “Ready for the Next Thing,” Stefanie’s anthem of purpose, bold new beginnings and her decision to fully step into her purpose.

From standing firm against judgement to embracing risk and choosing growth over fear, Turning Pages captures a woman stepping fully into her purpose. “I want women, especially mothers, to hear these songs and know it’s okay to choose yourself again,” Stefanie says. “You don’t need permission. You don’t owe explanations. You’re allowed to write the next chapter exactly how you want it.”

Beyond the studio, Stefanie has built meaningful partnerships with the Agoura Hills Animal Shelter and collaborated with City Winery to create her own signature wine line and giveaway for fans. She has performed on Atlanta and Co.’s Artists to Watch series, received featured placements in Music Row, Music Crowns Magazine, and LA Featured. Stefanie has also showcased her talents at prestigious Los Angeles venues, including The Hotel Café and The Mint LA.

Turning Pages is more than an album, it’s a statement of resilience, impact, and the power of following your passion, no matter your stage in life. Stefanie Michaela’s return is a reminder that it’s never too late to turn the page and embrace your story on your own terms.

Turning Pages Album Tracklist (songwriters in parenthesis)

Sometimes (Stefanie Michaela, Tim Janssens) Found in You (Stefanie Michaela, Keith Thomas, Stephanie Middleton) Stay in Your Lane (Stefanie Michaela, Keith Thomas, Stephanie Middleton) Better With Time (Stefanie Michaela, Nash Overstreet, Cali Rodi) Anything Is Possible ( Stefanie Michaela, Steve Dorff, Michael Jay) Ready for the Next Thing (Stefanie Michaela, Keith Thomas, Stephanie Middleton)

About Stefanie Michaela

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stefanie Michaela discovered her love for her music at 2 years old. As a young child, she would watch award shows, point to the television screen, and say, “I want to do that and be on stage one day.” She would make up all her own songs as a young child and ask to perform them for her family, standing on the fireplace hearth and using it as her stage. Weekly performances became a tradition, with Stefanie entertaining her family with her original songs. As she grew, so did her passion for singing and songwriting, becoming a fixture at talent shows, dance recitals, and school musicals with a voice that earned the nickname “the littlest girl with the biggest voice” in her hometown.

With a blend of soulful pop melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Stefanie’s music tells the story of her journey, one marked by resilience, perseverance, and unwavering determination.

Studio sessions became her sanctuary by the age of 12, where she found solace in crafting melodies and pouring her emotions into her music. Her talent was undeniable, leading her to pursue her dreams at the Idyllwild Arts Academy performing arts boarding school and later at the Boston Conservatory for musical theater.

Despite her early successes, Stefanie faced setbacks in her journey, but with the unwavering support of her family, she refused to let those obstacles hold her back. A chance opportunity reignited her passion for music, prompting her to return to the studio with renewed determination. Now that Stefanie is turning a new page, armed with the support of her family and a newfound sense of purpose, she is once again writing and recording music. Her children, who have become her greatest supporters, continue to encourage her to share her gift with the world.

As she embarks on this new chapter, she is filled with a strong commitment to pursue her passion and is ready to release her album, Turning Pages, February 13.