TuneIn’s DJ Carisma Adds New Sub-Station, The Element West

TUNEIN’s THE ELEMENT host DJ CARISMA has added a new Sub-Station, THE ELEMENT WEST. THE ELEMENT WEST is a 24-hour station strictly dedicated to WEST COAST Hip Hop.

THE ELEMENT WEST will focus on new music from both established and new artists with a heavy emphasis on up-and-coming acts. The platform provides listeners access to exclusive new music, media with a place to catch new newsworthy waves and provides brand new artists an opportunity to be heard.

You can listen here and check out THE ELEMENT WEST’s sizzle reel here.