Tunedly Songwriter Shares Uplifting Message as World Copes with Unrelenting Pandemic

A recent article by Cambridge University scholar David M. Greenberg and Ilanit Gordon of Bar-Ilan University explores why music helps us connect in isolation. We turn to song to maintain our sanity, our hope and our empathy toward one another, the authors conclude.

On a biological level, music is part of what makes us human. “Music is food for the soul,” but it is also true that “music is food for the brain.

British songwriter Adrian Fox communicates this perfectly in a timely feel-good song and video titled “Summer’s On Its Way (The Lockdown Song).”

The song, produced by Tunedly, (www.tunedly.com) a global innovative online music production and publishing source, carries an uplifting message for those jet lagged by the ongoing pandemic lockdown.

Fox, who hails from London, says the idea for the song came while on a “statutory, one short walk per day” excursion in April, during the height of the lockdown period. The title line for the chorus came to him when he realized the lyrics for the song were perfect for what was happening in the world, as a result of the pandemic.

“At the point (where) I reached ‘Storm clouds have blown away,’ I realized these lines were the perfect analogy for the lockdown experience and how we might emerge from it,” Fox says.

Excited by his new finding, Fox set about laying the groundwork for the song. His good friend, Benny de la Bedoyere, a locked-down cruise ship worker and professional singer, was enlisted as lead vocalist.

Fox sent his demo to Tunedly, whose team of acclaimed producers and session musicians created a song layered with a hypnotic melody, harmonious vocals, a laidback tempo and memorable trumpet and clarinet tracks. Fox’s wife, Belinda, and daughter, Alysia, were recruited to complement Tunedly session singer Mella Barnes on backing vocals.

“Tunedly helped us put together something we are all very proud of,” Fox says.

Lead singer de la Bedoyere came up with the idea to shoot a video, which features his girlfriend, Rachel, his father, Nick, his mother, Barbel, as well as Fox’s wife and daughter. The video includes scenes in which the characters responsibly wear a mask, in the interest of public health and safety. Another memorable scene of the video shows Fox’s daughter walking down Abbey Road, with the Abbey Road Studios, made famous by the Beatles, in the background.

Fox, who believes “every word must mean something in the context of a song,” appreciates the video’s homespun vibe, but it ends with an important message related to the lockdown. Proceeds from the recording will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross, COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, helping those in need and helping to prevent the spread of the disease. It invites others to donate, as well.

(https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/covid-19-emergency-appeal).

As research shows, music plays an important role in connecting with others, especially during a lockdown. We experience physiological and psychological stress when we are isolated, which increases our drive to connect with others. With its lighthearted approach to a serious issue, Adrian Fox’s new song and video are reminders that we won’t be in a pandemic forever. Until it ends, “Summer’s On Its Way (The Lockdown Song)” will help provide a connection to the warm summer nights, barbeques and humanity we’re all seeking.

