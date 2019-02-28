Tune In Marty Brown Rocks The “Global Front Porch” Of RFD-TV’s WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour

America’s Got Talent alum MARTY BROWN rocks the “global front porch” of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour Friday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern. The popular, traditional-style radio program is filmed for television and broadcasts on the RFD TV network in major markets nationwide, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, New York and Boston. The show airs on 500+ affiliated public radio stations; check RFD-TV for additional channel and airing information, including a Wednesday, March 6 repeat. For a sneak peek of Marty performing on the show, click HERE.

The hit songwriter and popular Country recording artist’s latest single, “Umbrella Lovers,” was released to radio on February 18 and fans can stream the hypnotic track now. The single is from Brown’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, AMERICAN HIGHWAY (Plowboy Records).

Upcoming live performances include:

3/8 – WBKR Radio Owensboro, KY

3/8 – WWKY Radio, Madisonville, KY

3/8 – The Crowded House, Madisonville, KY

3/14 – WKMZ Radio, Hartford, KY

3/14 – WBIO Radio, Owensboro, KY

3/15 – WBKO TV, Midday Live w/ Laura Rogers, Bowling Green, KY

3/15 – National Anthem WKU Baseball

3/16 – El Portrero’s Exit 6, Franklin, KY

3/18 – WRUS Radio, Russellville, KY

3/18 – 650 AM WSM “Nashville Today” show

3/27 – GREAT DAY LIVE – WHAS TV, Louisville, KY

4/9 – TN Songwriters Association Awards Show, Nashville, TN

4/19 – 650 AM WSM / HEARTLAND TV “Coffee, Country & Cody”

5/17 – WSMV TV Ch. 4 – “Today in Nashville” show

5/18 – Overtime Sports Grille, Franklin, KY

5/30 – Lewisport Heritage Festival, Lewisport, KY

5/31 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon, KY

10/4 – Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Mt. Vernon, KY

About Marty Brown

Brown first rose to fame as an artist on MCA Records in the 1990s, but he is also known as the songwriter behind mega-hits for Tracy Byrd (“I’m From The Country”), Brooks & Dunn (“It Ain’t Me If It Ain’t You”), and Trace Adkins (“When I Stop Loving You”). After a lengthy hiatus, Brown returned in typically dramatic fashion with a show-stopping performance on America’s Got Talent in 2013. His touching rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” went viral, generating over 11 MILLION views on YouTube. The rest, as they say, is history. His Top 10 AGT finish convinced Marty to get back into the spotlight and since then he has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, returned to the Grand Ole Opry, and signed autographs at CMA Music Fest.