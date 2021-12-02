Tune In Alert: SiriusXM To Broadcast “Space, Elvis, And William Shatner” With Host T.G. Sheppard

Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album ‘Bill’ on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

“It’s not every day that I get to sit down with an iconic guest like William Shatner,” shares Sheppard. “He truly is one of the nicest, most down-to-earth guests that I’ve ever had the pleasure of conversing with. His humor is addictive and I’m proud to call him a friend.”

Sheppard and SiriusXM recently extended The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio for their third year, featuring some of entertainment’s most well-known names. Sheppard recalls how beginning his career at just 16 years old led him to a lifetime friendship with icon Elvis Presley. He shares his fondest memories of the King with close friends and guests such as Priscilla Presley, Travis Tritt, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and more.

The T.G. Sheppard Show airs regularly on Fridays from 3-7 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio channel 75 and is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T.G. Sheppard’s latest album, Midnight In Memphis is his first country solo project in over two decades that offers a wide array of songs about love and heartbreak. His career continues to soar with “The T.G. Sheppard Show” on SiriusXM Radio’s Elvis Channel. Sheppard also recently launched his YouTube channel, where fans can enjoy music videos, live performances, past concerts, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage!

