Tune In Alert: SiriusXM To Broadcast “Space, Elvis, And William Shatner” With Host T.G. Sheppard
Launch into December and lift off with recent history maker and entertainment icon William Shatner! William Shatner joins Country music legend and SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio host T.G. Sheppard to talk Elvis, Star Trek, space, and his new spoken word album ‘Bill’ on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio Channel 75, starting Friday, December 3 at 12 pm ET. The special will highlight one of Sheppard’s most popular interviews with one of the biggest names in entertainment William Shatner, with continued airings on Saturday, December 4 at 8 am and 7 pm ET, Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm and 10 pm ET, and Monday, December 6 at 7 am ET. This episode will include a full hour with legendary actor, producer, director, screenwriter, author, space tourist, and musician William Shatner. Fans of both Elvis and Sheppard will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind show, which can also be heard on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
“It’s not every day that I get to sit down with an iconic guest like William Shatner,” shares Sheppard. “He truly is one of the nicest, most down-to-earth guests that I’ve ever had the pleasure of conversing with. His humor is addictive and I’m proud to call him a friend.”
Sheppard and SiriusXM recently extended The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio for their third year, featuring some of entertainment’s most well-known names. Sheppard recalls how beginning his career at just 16 years old led him to a lifetime friendship with icon Elvis Presley. He shares his fondest memories of the King with close friends and guests such as Priscilla Presley, Travis Tritt, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and more.
The T.G. Sheppard Show airs regularly on Fridays from 3-7 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio channel 75 and is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
T.G. Sheppard’s latest album, Midnight In Memphis is his first country solo project in over two decades that offers a wide array of songs about love and heartbreak. His career continues to soar with “The T.G. Sheppard Show” on SiriusXM Radio’s Elvis Channel. Sheppard also recently launched his YouTube channel, where fans can enjoy music videos, live performances, past concerts, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage!
How subscribers can listen:
SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.
For more information on T.G. Sheppard and his schedule, visit his website and new YouTube page, or follow him on social media:
T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. That passion, combined with a steadfast dedication to entertainment, has made him one of the most popular live performers in country music today. With 21 #1 hit songs, his live concerts are chock full of his chart-topping tunes like “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” “I Loved ‘Em Every One,” and “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven.” Sheppard released his latest album, Midnight In Memphis, in 2019. With more than 40 years of show business under his belt, it’s only natural that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more, combined with a steadfast commitment to entertainment, has truly made T.G. Sheppard one of the great legends in country music.About SiriusXM:
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please visit siriusxm.com.
Suggested post:
.@TGSheppard & @SiriusXM to air new special ‘Space, Elvis, and William Shatner’ on @SXMElvisRadio Channel 75 with special guest @WilliamShatner