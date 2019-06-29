Tune-In Alert: Sammy Hagar And AXS TV Take Viewers On A ‘Rock & Roll Road Trip’ Sunday, June 30 at 8/7c

Sammy Hagar swings into southern CA to headline his world-famous High Tide Beach Party & Car Show in an all-new episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip—airing Sunday, June 30 at 8/7c on AXS TV. [ Where To Watch ]

In this exclusive first look, Sammy takes viewers behind the scenes of the legendary first-year festival, and celebrates the “21st Birthday” of REO Speedwagon icon Kevin Cronin. Shedding some light on the creative process behind the star-packed beach bash, Hagar says, “The idea was just to try to put my stamp on it. See, this isn’t a concert. This isn’t a typical festival. This is a party with some really good music.” It’s also a perfect reflection of the Red Rocker, himself. Hagar continues, “It’s basically everything I live and love in life.” Explaining the elements that make High Tide so special, Hagar succinctly sums it up: “The food, the music, the hula girls, and some cool cars, on the beach. Come on!” Check it out here.

Tune-in Sunday night to re-live last year’s party with those who were there, and see what you missed for those who weren’t. This year, you have another chance to go to the party — with double the music, food, drinks, and cars. Watch Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip on AXS TV, a sneak peak to this year’s expanded, two-day High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, September 28 & 29, 2019 in Huntington Beach, California. For more details, visit www.HighTideBeachParty.com.