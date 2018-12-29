Tune-In Alert: Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee To Perform As Musical Guests on HUCKABEE
Viewers can catch legendary country artists Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee performing on TBN’s ‘Huckabee’ Sat., Dec. 29 at 8/7c and again on Sunday at the same time. You can find your local TBN channel here or stream the broadcast live here.
The two legends will kick off their 2019 “Urban Cowboy Reunion” tour on Jan. 12 in Hinton, Okla. at the Sugar Creek Casino. For the latest on Gilley, keep with him on his website at gilleys.com. For updates on Johnny Lee, you can find him at thejohnnyleemusic.com.
2019 Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour Dates
Jan. 12 – Hinton, Okla. – Sugar Creek Casino
Feb. 09 – Weirsdale, Fla. – Orange Blossom Opry
Mar. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. – River City Casino
Mar. 09 – Florence, Ind. – Belterra Casino
Mar. 16 – Kinder, La. – Coushatta Casino
Mar. 17 – The Woodlands, Texas – Dosey Doe
Apr. 06 – Santa Fe, N.M. – Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
Apr. 07 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Orpheum Theater
Apr. 10-14 – Laughlin, Nev. – Riverside Resort
Apr. 21 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Apr. 26 – Fort Smith, Ark. – Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center
Apr. 28 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
May 05 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
May 12 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
May 19 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
May 26 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Jun. 07 – Washington, Pa. – The Meadows Racetrack & Casino
Jun. 22 – Baton Rouge, La. – L’Auberge Casino
Jul. 12 – Kansas City, Mo. – Ameristar Casino
Jul. 19 – Houston, Texas – The Stampede
Jul. 20 – Houston, Texas – Private show
Aug. 31 – Biloxi, Miss. – IP Casino
Sept. 15, 16 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Sept. 22, 23 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Sept. 29, 30 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Oct. 06-07 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Oct. 13, 14 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Oct. 20, 21 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Oct. 25 – Lawton, Okla. – Apache Casino
Oct. 27, 28 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Nov. 03-04 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Nov. 10, 11 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Nov. 17, 18 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater
Nov. 22 – Fort Hall, Ind. – Fort Hall Casino
Nov. 23 – Pendleton, Ore. – Wildhorse Resort & Casino
Nov. 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
About Johnny Lee
Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968, he began a 10-year working relationship with Mickey Gilley, at the World Famous Nightclub ‘Gilley’s’ in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a TV Movie, ‘The Girls in the Office,’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the film, ‘Urban Cowboy,” starring John Travolta and Deborah Winger. “Lookin’ For Love,” was included on the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first Gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country chart, and #2 on the Pop chart. It later became one of the Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.
Johnny’s familiar songs include a string of Top 10 hits, such as “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break,” and many more. When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on RFD TV’s “Larry’s Country Diner” & “Country’s Family Reunion”. Currently Johnny can be seen performing solo and together with Mickey Gilley on the Urban Cowboy Reunion tour, playing more than 40 dates across the U.S. in 2019.
For more information, visit thejohnnyleemusic.com.
About Mickey Gilley
Country music artist Mickey Gilley has been wowing fans with his haunting sound of Louisiana rhythm and blues since 1957. The Mississippi native grew up with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart, surrounded by the influence of music. Gilley made his chart topper debut with his song “Is It Wrong For Loving You,” in which Kenny Rogers played the guitar. After moving to Pasadena, Texas, in 1971, he opened his world famous honky-tonk nightclub, Gilley’s. He continued to show chart success with hits like “City Lights” and “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time” both of which reached number one on the Billboard Country Charts. In 1980, Gilley appeared in the film “Urban Cowboy” alongside John Travolta and Johnny Lee. At age 82, Gilley is currently on the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour with Johnny Lee, playing more than 40 dates across the United States in 2018. Keep up with Mickey on Facebook, Twitter, or visit his website at gilleys.com.
About Huckabee
Mike Huckabee welcomes top newsmakers and guests from the world of entertainment and culture as well as innovators from business, education and science. All this and great music performances along with stories of everyday Americans who inspire make this a must watch show. For more information visit tbn.org/huckabee.
# # #
Suggested Tweet:
Tune-In Alert: Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee To Perform As Musical Guests on @HUCKABEEonTBN Sat. Dec. 29 & Sun. Dec. 30 at 8/7c @GovMikeHuckabee tbn.org/huckabee