Tune-In Alert: Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee To Perform As Musical Guests on HUCKABEE

Viewers can catch legendary country artists Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee performing on TBN’s ‘Huckabee’ Sat., Dec. 29 at 8/7c and again on Sunday at the same time. You can find your local TBN channel here or stream the broadcast live here.

The two legends will kick off their 2019 “Urban Cowboy Reunion” tour on Jan. 12 in Hinton, Okla. at the Sugar Creek Casino. For the latest on Gilley, keep with him on his website at gilleys.com. For updates on Johnny Lee, you can find him at thejohnnyleemusic.com.

2019 Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour Dates

Jan. 12 – Hinton, Okla. – Sugar Creek Casino

Feb. 09 – Weirsdale, Fla. – Orange Blossom Opry

Mar. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. – River City Casino

Mar. 09 – Florence, Ind. – Belterra Casino

Mar. 16 – Kinder, La. – Coushatta Casino

Mar. 17 – The Woodlands, Texas – Dosey Doe

Apr. 06 – Santa Fe, N.M. – Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Apr. 07 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Orpheum Theater

Apr. 10-14 – Laughlin, Nev. – Riverside Resort

Apr. 21 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Apr. 26 – Fort Smith, Ark. – Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center

Apr. 28 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 05 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 12 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 19 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

May 26 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Jun. 07 – Washington, Pa. – The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Jun. 22 – Baton Rouge, La. – L’Auberge Casino

Jul. 12 – Kansas City, Mo. – Ameristar Casino

Jul. 19 – Houston, Texas – The Stampede

Jul. 20 – Houston, Texas – Private show

Aug. 31 – Biloxi, Miss. – IP Casino

Sept. 15, 16 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Sept. 22, 23 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Sept. 29, 30 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 06-07 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 13, 14 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 20, 21 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Oct. 25 – Lawton, Okla. – Apache Casino

Oct. 27, 28 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 03-04 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 10, 11 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 17, 18 – Branson, Mo. – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater

Nov. 22 – Fort Hall, Ind. – Fort Hall Casino

Nov. 23 – Pendleton, Ore. – Wildhorse Resort & Casino

Nov. 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

About Johnny Lee

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968, he began a 10-year working relationship with Mickey Gilley, at the World Famous Nightclub ‘Gilley’s’ in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a TV Movie, ‘The Girls in the Office,’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the film, ‘Urban Cowboy,” starring John Travolta and Deborah Winger. “Lookin’ For Love,” was included on the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first Gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country chart, and #2 on the Pop chart. It later became one of the Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.

Johnny’s familiar songs include a string of Top 10 hits, such as “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break,” and many more. When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on RFD TV’s “Larry’s Country Diner” & “Country’s Family Reunion”. Currently Johnny can be seen performing solo and together with Mickey Gilley on the Urban Cowboy Reunion tour, playing more than 40 dates across the U.S. in 2019.

For more information, visit thejohnnyleemusic.com.

About Mickey Gilley

Country music artist Mickey Gilley has been wowing fans with his haunting sound of Louisiana rhythm and blues since 1957. The Mississippi native grew up with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart, surrounded by the influence of music. Gilley made his chart topper debut with his song “Is It Wrong For Loving You,” in which Kenny Rogers played the guitar. After moving to Pasadena, Texas, in 1971, he opened his world famous honky-tonk nightclub, Gilley’s. He continued to show chart success with hits like “City Lights” and “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time” both of which reached number one on the Billboard Country Charts. In 1980, Gilley appeared in the film “Urban Cowboy” alongside John Travolta and Johnny Lee. At age 82, Gilley is currently on the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour with Johnny Lee, playing more than 40 dates across the United States in 2018. Keep up with Mickey on Facebook, Twitter, or visit his website at gilleys.com.

About Huckabee

Mike Huckabee welcomes top newsmakers and guests from the world of entertainment and culture as well as innovators from business, education and science. All this and great music performances along with stories of everyday Americans who inspire make this a must watch show. For more information visit tbn.org/huckabee.

# # #