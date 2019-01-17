Tucker Beathard Signs With Warner Music Nashville

Singer/Songwriter Tucker Beathard has signed a major recording deal with Warner Music Nashville. Beathard inked the contract following the independent release of the first installment of his debut double album, NOBODY’S EVERYTHING. The album saw Beathard “bare his soul” (Billboard), as he became the only country artist to release a debut double album.

The second chapter will be released in the coming months on Warner Music Nashville. Beathard instantly garnered industry and fan attention with his homegrown sound, embodying “a bit more edge than Nashville is accustomed to” (NPR) and “generally blowing folks’ minds with his catalog of heartbreak-heavy tunes” Vice.

“To quote Tucker’s song, when we first heard this music, it was clear that he had ‘somethin’ to say,’” said WMN SVP A&R Cris Lacy. “That’s the hallmark of a true artist. You couple that with the raw depth of his lyrics, some brilliant musicianship, and that old soul voice, and it was a no brainer. Tucker HAD to be part of the Warner Music family.”

“It was really important to me during this album-making process, that I didn’t immediately rush into signing a record deal,” said Beathard. “With everything I’ve learned during this journey, I wanted to be sure whenever I add a new layer into the fold it’s the right fit and that it’s always about the music. The first time I met with the team at Warner, I knew they were the right ones to help get more of my music out into the world.”

For more information, visit www.tuckerbeathard.com or follow him on Instagram: @tuckerbeathard, Twitter: @TuckerBeathard and Facebook: facebook.com/tuckerbeathardmusic.