TUCKER BEATHARD REVS UP FOR MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: TUCKER BEATHARD KICKING OFF THIS FALL 

Singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard announced he will ramp things up a gear this fall when he heads out on the MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: TUCKER BEATHARD kicking off in Columbia, SC on 10/31. Making stops across the U.S. and hitting major cities, the tastemaker concert series will see Beathard join the company of previous Monster Energy Outbreak Tour alumni including Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Kane Brown, and more. A born road warrior, Beathard will be sharing his “career-making music” (Music Row) with fans and premiering new music from the forthcoming second installment of his debut double album. Known for sparking a special connection with fans at his live shows, fans can catch Beathard on the road through December, with tickets available to purchase beginning 9/13 at 10 a.m. local time at tuckerbeathard.com and outbreakpresents.com.

“I’m really looking forward to hitting the road for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour,” shared Beathard. “I’ve always said I feel most at home on the road, so it’ll be great to get back out there, hang with some of the fans again and hopefully gain some new ones along the way, too.”

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: TUCKER BEATHARD Tour Dates:

10/31 Columbia, SC

11/1 Charlotte, NC

11/2 Macon, GA

11/7 Columbia, MO

11/8 Iowa City, IA

11/9 Minneapolis, MN

11/14 Buffalo, NY

11/15 Verona, NY

11/16 Washington, DC

12/5 Charleston, SC

12/6 Birmingham, AL

12/7 Rome, GA

12/11 Chicago, IL

12/12 Grand Rapids, MI

12/13 Indianapolis, IN

12/14 West Peoria, IL

About Tucker Beathard:

The first country artist to release a debut double album, singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard’s first installment, Nobody’s Everything, was immediately praised as Beathard “bares his soul” on the vulnerable collection that focuses on Beathard’s craft, bringing “smart pieces from a singular mind, the kind of material that comes from someone who marches to his own drum and mines that perspective for his worldview” (Billboard). Beathard just signed a major recording deal with Warner Music Nashville. Beathard inked the contract following the independent release of Nobody’s Everything, and the second chapter will be released this year on Warner Music Nashville. Beathard immediately turned heads as “one of country music’s hottest young acts” (Pitchfork) with his debut Top 5 breakout anthem “Rock On.” Between touring, Beathard, a prolific songwriter, can be found in the studio, writing, recording, and playing his music. For more information, visit tuckerbeathardmusic.com or follow him on Instagram: @tuckerbeathard, Twitter: @TuckerBeathard and Facebook: facebook.com/tuckerbeathardmusic.

About Outbreak Presents:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club & theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of five annual music tours (Hip Hop, EDM, Rock, Country, College) and one annual comedy tour. Notable alumni include Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Mike Shinoda, Cole Swindell, Garfunkel & Oates, Logic, Kane Brown, Post Malone, Asking Alexandria, and 21 Savage; to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com.

About Monster Energy:

Most companies spend their money on ad agencies, TV commercials, radio spots and billboards to tell you how good their products are. At Monster Energy, we chose none of the above. Instead we support the scene, our bands, our athletes and our fans. We back athletes so they can make a career out of their passion. We promote concert tours, so our favorite bands can visit your hometown. We celebrate with our fans and riders by throwing parties and making the coolest events we can think of a reality. www.monsterenergy.com.

