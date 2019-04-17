Tucker Beathard Releases “Better Than Me” To Country Radio

Singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard’s driving new single “Better Than Me” (Warner Music Nashville) is going to country radio. Since its release as the first song taken from the second installment of his debut double album, critics have been quick to applaud the single co-written by Beathard with Dan Isbell and Jonathan Singleton. Additionally, Beathard produced and played both lead guitar and drums on the “anthemic single” (Rolling Stone).

The first country artist to release a debut double album, Tucker Beathard’s first installment, NOBODY’S EVERYTHING, was immediately praised for the “gritty” nature of the album, and Beathard’s “fresher, rawer sound”.

Beathard just announced that he has signed a major recording deal with Warner Music Nashville. Beathard inked the contract following the independent release of NOBODY’S EVERYTHING and the second chapter will be released this year on Warner Music Nashville.

