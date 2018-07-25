Truu Scotchy Releases “Cap Talk”

Atlanta rapper, Truu Scotchy, pens new single, “Cap Talk” produced by DJ Plugg off forthcoming mixtape, Tittyskin 104.



One of Power 107.9’s top 50 streamed artists [Atlanta], Truu Scotchy first gained recognition in 2015 with his hit single, “Pressure.” The single sparked a loyal online fan base of more than 75,000 Twitter followers and 13,000 Instagram followers. Truu Scotchy’s lyrics are part social commentary and part self-reflection.

The artist launched “Truuscotchy Media” after his stage name – through which he sells his mixtapes, apparel, and accessories.

Listen to “Cap Talk” on Spinrilla .

Visit https://www.scotchyboi.com/ for updates.