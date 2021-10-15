Trope To Tour with Symphony X and Haken

Alternative progressive rock band Trope announced today they will be joining Symphony X and Haken on a 27 date North American tour in Spring 2022.

Lead singer Diana Studenberg of Trope had this to say “I remember watching Symphony X perform as a teenager and listening to The Odyssey on repeat- they were one of the first bands that got me into metal. Touring with them and the amazing Haken is such an honor, we’re incredibly excited to be on the road amid such a legendary lineup!”

The tour kicks off in New York City on May 10th, 2022 at Irving Plaza.

May 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 11 – Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

May 12 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 13 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

May 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

May 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

May 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

May 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

May 20 – St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 23 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

May 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre

May 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

May 31 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

June 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco Theater

June 02 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

June 04 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage

June 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

June 07 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at the Masquerade

June 08 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

June 10 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

June 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

June 12 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

About Trope

Citing influences including Tool, A Perfect Circle, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Peter Gabriel and more, Trope have been busy playing shows internationally including such legendary venues including LA’s Whisky a Go Go and Viper Room. They have also been playing over 50 dates in 2021 at clubs and festivals in Europe headlining festivals in Romania and Bulgaria.

Eleutheromania features 10 tracks, and was engineered by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica) mixed by David Bottrill (Tool, Peter Gabriel, Muse) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Dave Mathews Band, Alice In Chains).

