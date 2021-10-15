Trope To Tour with Symphony X and Haken
Alternative progressive rock band Trope announced today they will be joining Symphony X and Haken on a 27 date North American tour in Spring 2022.
Lead singer Diana Studenberg of Trope had this to say “I remember watching Symphony X perform as a teenager and listening to The Odyssey on repeat- they were one of the first bands that got me into metal. Touring with them and the amazing Haken is such an honor, we’re incredibly excited to be on the road amid such a legendary lineup!”
The tour kicks off in New York City on May 10th, 2022 at Irving Plaza.
May 10 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 11 – Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
May 12 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 13 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell
May 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
May 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
May 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
May 19 – Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
May 20 – St Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
May 21 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 23 – Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
May 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 26 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
May 27 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre
May 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
May 31 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
June 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco Theater
June 02 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
June 04 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage
June 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
June 07 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven at the Masquerade
June 08 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
June 10 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
June 11 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
June 12 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
About Trope
Citing influences including Tool, A Perfect Circle, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Peter Gabriel and more, Trope have been busy playing shows internationally including such legendary venues including LA’s Whisky a Go Go and Viper Room. They have also been playing over 50 dates in 2021 at clubs and festivals in Europe headlining festivals in Romania and Bulgaria.
Eleutheromania features 10 tracks, and was engineered by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica) mixed by David Bottrill (Tool, Peter Gabriel, Muse) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Dave Mathews Band, Alice In Chains).
Publicity
Music Seen PR
Management
Alexander Ford – Email