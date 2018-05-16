TROPE to Release First Single – LAMBS To Hit the Airwaves Soon!

Gaining ground in an industry that is tough as nails – TROPE has come to sweep the World with their haunting alternative rock aggressive tones, breaking new sonic ground with their single Lambs. This single derives off their much anticipated debut album ELEUTHEROMANIA, releasing this Fall.

TROPE is packing a big punch, capturing emotion in lyric, with the release of their latest single Lambs. The song is the band’s first single off their upcoming album ELEUTHEROMANIA, which was engineered by music industry great Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica) and three time GRAMMY Award winning Producer/Mixer David Bottrill (RUSH, Tool, Smashing Pumpkins) who agreed to consult and mix the album. This all happened by catching their attention after filming a short teaser video of Lambs. This inspired work was mastered by GRAMMY Award winning Ted Jensen (Green Day, Alice in Chains, Kings of Leon).

With such heavy hitters coming on board, to record this album, TROPE is one band to be reckoned with. “Working with Mike and David on the music was a dream come true, as I had been such a huge fan of both their work for so long” says guitarist Dave Thompson. “Then, having Ted master the album, was the cherry on top. One of the first conversations we had was about retaining the dynamics of the mixes, which I was fully onboard with.”

Hailing from Vancouver, B.C., TROPE is ready to take their place in the vanguard of the international Alt Rock scene. Fueled by the intense vocals of Diana Studenberg and the atmospheric yet crunching playing of guitarist/producer Dave Thompson, the band was formed along with creating the embryo of what is the first single: Lambs. They spent the better of 2 years writing, recording and searching for bandmates that can keep up with the constant time signature changes and feel of the music. In April 2017 the search was over – adding Shawn Moran on bass and Aleks Amer on drums, TROPE was complete. “The purpose of the record is in its title ‘Eleutheromania’ which means: A manic zeal for freedom,” explains Diana Studenberg. “The album, lyrically, runs through the gamut of human experience through this lens.”

TROPE is currently filming a documentary of the making of the album with renowned cinematographer Stewart Whelan (Metallica/ Some Kind Of Monster & The Flash). Stay tuned for the announcement of their World Premiere Video of Lambs and tour dates.

Check out the new single: Lambs video teaser: https://youtu.be/HoHZgdwLM5Y

For more information go to www.tropeband.com, www.facebook.com/tropeband, Twitter & Instagram @TROPEBAND