Troddin’ On to Deliver Their Message Through Music, Hawaii’s Reggae Band The Lambsbread Kick Off Summer Tour

For the Lambsbread, reggae isn’t just a genre, the latter embodies their life’s mission. It is a way of life, a way of love, a message that they strive to convey in every aspect of their existence.

Conceived and founded on the mystical island of kauai, Hawaii by Kaya and Nadia; the soul mates paired mirrored art and life, by creating both to leave a lasting legacy. Joined by their multi-talented offspring, drummer 18 years old Samuel Levi and his brother keyboardist Jacob Selassie, the musical family strives to deliver a universal message of hope and upliftment. Serious musicians honoring and respecting roots and reggae, The Lambsbread have created harmony with some of the genre’s most respected artists like Sizzla and GRAMMY winning Morgan Heritage among other impressive names.

Having shared the stage with artists like Freddie McGregor, Barrington Levy, Soja, J Boog, Luciano and more, The Lambsbread have made each performance a memorable and at times viral experience (must see video here 860K ). The roots reggae family has announced the first leg of their summer 2019 tour dates. Commencing on July 20th in Hawaii (see dates below and please note that more dates will be added), Kaya, Nadia, Samuel, Jacob and young Ikaika will travel to Oregon, California, Miami and New York to perform from their acclaimed discography boasting five albums to date. With hits such as “World Needs Love”, “Roots and Culture” and “Feel The Vibes”, the band promises unforgettable experience.

Speaking on what fans and music lovers can expect, The Lambsbread father and ead singer stated “Fans and music lovers, can expect a high energy show, filled with a positive vibes, and a message of unity and togetherness“