‘Trivago Guy’ Tim Williams Signs With PLA Media, Plans Release Of Debut Country Album

Country/Americana artist, actor, and spokesperson TIM WILLIAMS has signed with PLA MEDIA for PR representation and will release his debut Country project, “Magnolia City,” this Fall. WILLIAMS is most commonly recognized as the female-fan-favorite “TRIVAGO Guy” spokesman for the NORTH AMERICAN travel company, a role while he has held since 2013.

“To say that we’re excited to guide TIM as he makes his introduction into the Country music community is quite an understatement,” said PLA MEDIA Exec. Dir. MARK LOGSDON. “There’s a mystery and allure with TIM, because he has such a recognizable face and personality; however, we’ve yet to be exposed to the full talent of this HOUSTON native now residing in BERLIN, GERMANY. He’s got a great story, and we’re proud to be a part of his team.”