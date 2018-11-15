Trisha Yearwood To Release Collection of Frank Sinatra Favorites

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood will release her first full length studio album in over ten years with “Let’s Be Frank,” a collection of the singer’s favorite songs by Frank Sinatra. The album will be available December 20th exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and everywhere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019.

Yearwood recorded Sinatra’s timeless tracks live with a 55 piece orchestra at the iconic Capitol Records building in Hollywood using Sinatra’s microphone and sitting on the same stool where he sat while recording the originals.

During her weekly Facebook Live show “T’s Coffee Talk,” Yearwood dished more details about the new album, as well as additional new music in 2019, and the season 13 premiere of “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” on The Food Network.