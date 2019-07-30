Trisha Yearwood Reveals New Track “Workin’ On Whiskey” From Upcoming Studio Album

As the history-making lead single “Every Girl In This Town” continues to heat up airwaves and streaming platforms , three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood reveals a new track, “Workin’ On Whiskey,” from her highly anticipated upcoming album, Every Girl. “Workin’ On Whiskey” is now available as an instant grat track via digital service providers ahead of the album’s release on Friday, August 30, 2019. Pre-order it HERE.

The album opener “Workin’ On Whiskey” sips away sorrows under the drone of dobro and a confessional chorus detailing, “a situation you want to change, but can’t,” explains Trisha. The song written by Jessica Mitchell, Dave Thomson and Patricia Conroy, and produced by Garth Fundis, also features harmony vocals by Kelly Clarkson.

An intimate, live video performance of the new song is available today in Hot Country on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2r1wJt9

This fall, Trisha launches her first solo tour in five years. The “Every Girl On Tour” kicks off October 3rd with a special three-night engagement with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The 22-city trek continues throughout the United States with stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Minneapolis and Jacksonville. Tickets are on sale now at www.trishayearwood.com/tour.