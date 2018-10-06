Trisha Yearwood Plans Special Tailgate Event at Garth Brooks Sold-Out Notre Dame Concert

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks announced a special tailgate experience for fans attending Garth Brooks’ October 20th sold-out Notre Dame concert on her weekly Facebook Live show, T’s Coffee Talk. Yearwood and Brooks greeted fans Saturday morning (9/29) with exciting news, announcing “Williams Sonoma Presents Trisha’s Tailgate,” a ticketed tailgate event at the first ever concert event at Notre Dame, where fans can get the full TY experience with Trisha herself! Garth reminds viewers, “It wouldn’t be Trisha’s Tent without Trisha!”

For just $65 ticket holders can tailgate and enjoy seven unique recipes by Trisha, as well as her best-selling Williams-Sonoma cocktail mix, “Autumn in a Cup”. The VIP space will feature furniture, rugs and accessories from Trisha’s home collection. Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Trisha’s Tailgate branded merchandise.

Tickets went on sale at the start of the Coffee Talk episode, but are selling fast. A limited number of tickets are available for fans to experience this ultimate tailgate, which will take place on the Irish Green at the University of Notre Dame from 2:00pm – 5:30pm. Ticketing information can be found here.

T’s Coffee Talk airs on Trisha’s Facebook Page every Saturday morning at 10:10am ET / 7:10am PT, before “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” airs on the Food Network Channel at 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT.