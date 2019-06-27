Trisha Yearwood Is a Character in ‘FarmVille 2’; Smartphone Game

Country music fans will see a familiar face in the FarmVille 2: Country Escape smartphone game: Trisha Yearwood has been animated into an avatar for the game, and her new single “Every Girl in This Town” is being used in the game as well.

The collaboration between Yearwood and Zynga, the company behind FarmVille, comes from a desire to work toward gender equality in both music and the gaming and technology world. Zynga is currently celebrating FarmVille‘s 10-year anniversary.

“As someone who plays FarmVille, and having grown up on a farm in Georgia, the game ties back to my roots,” Yearwood says in a statement (quote via Sounds Like Nashville). “With women also being the central characters in all the FarmVille games, it shows that farming — like music, tech, politics, science and entrepreneurship — should be accessible to anyone.”

Yearwood released “Every Girl in This Town,” her first new country single since 2015, in early June. The song comes from from Every Girl, Yearwood’s first new album since 2007, due out in August. This fall, she’ll be on the road on her Every Girl on Tour in support of the project.

Yearwood’s new single was a history-making return to country radio, with 84 total adds — her highest debut and biggest add day of her career. “Every Girl in This Town” is also Billboard’s highest female debut of 2019 on the Country Airplay chart, coming in at No. 21, and the fourth highest Billboard Country Radio debut of 2019 so far.