Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile & More Join Cracker Barrel Initiative to Support Women

Women in country music have a major supporter in Cracker Barrel thanks to the restaurant’s new initiative that celebrates its 50th anniversary while elevating female artists. The Five Decades, One Voice program pairs up-and-coming female artists with the powerful women who came before them.

The two main pillars of the initiative are a compilation album of songs, handpicked by the Five Decades, One Voice artists, to be sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel, along with an all-female playlist that will play in stores throughout Cracker Barrel’s anniversary month in September. Fans also have access to a video series of exclusive interviews and performances with each of the artists.

Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town will mentor Ingrid Andress, while Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker fill that same role for Tenille Townes. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is teaming up with Bailey Bryan, and Trisha Yearwood shines a spotlight on the songwriters of her new single “Every Girl in This Town,” Caitlyn Smith, Connie Harrington and Erik Dylan.

Schlapman calls her and Fairchild’s participation in Five Decades, One Voice a “no brainer,” noting how they’ve long admired such iconic figures as Dolly Parton, Yearwood and Loretta Lynn, the latter of whom is also lending her voice to the project in an introductory video. “It’s so important for us all to lift each other up and even the playing field for these girls to have a shot at success. There is no reason why the world shouldn’t hear their voices for years and years to come,” Schlapman says in a press release.

“It is truly an honor to take part in a campaign that celebrates women in country music,” adds Yearwood. “Not only do I admire each of these artists, but I’m thrilled to support and uplift the women behind the music as well.”

Video of Yearwood and the “Every Girl in This Town” writers performing and discussing the song has already been released, along with a live performance of Andress’ beautiful ballad “More Hearts Than Mine,” with Schlapman and Fairchild providing harmonies. Townes’ performance with Carlile and Tucker is set to drop on Aug. 5, while Scott and Bryan’s collaboration will be unveiled on Aug. 26.

“Women hold up half the sky,” Carlile shares. “And the world needs to see women as such.”

Cracker Barrel is taking its mission one step further by pledging to donate $1 of every Five Decades, One Voice CD sale to She Is the Music, a nonprofit that works to increase the number of women working in the music industry across all professions.