Trisha Yearwood Announces Special 20th Anniversary Opry Performance

Trisha Yearwood will return to the Grand Ole Opry to mark the 20th anniversary of her induction into the esteemed country music institution. She’s scheduled for a comeback performance on March 12.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost twenty years. I celebrate being part of the Opry family every day and I can’t wait to celebrate with you,” she says. “It’s one of my greatest honors!”

Yearwood was inducted into the Opry family by Porter Wagoner on March 13, 1999. Find a shocked and speechless young version of the singer in a video shared on the Opry social media pages.

“My mother came here on her senior class trip from South Georgia. She wrote in her diary about seeing Hank Snow, Hawkshaw Hawkins, and all those people,” Yearwood remarked previously in the Opry Family Album. “When I was inducted as a member of the Opry in 1999, she brought her diary and got Hank Snow to sign it. So it’s not only about me, it’s also about my whole family.”

The full lineup for Yearwood’s anniversary show has yet to be revealed — previously announced performers include Rodney Atkins, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark and Mark Wills.

Yearwood will be releasing her first new album in more than a decade on Feb. 14. The album, Let’s Be Frank, is her take on a collection of songs made famous by Frank Sinatra. She’s also working on a new country album that is expected soon.