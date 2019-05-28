TriScore Music Acquires RPM Music Group

New Nashville-based music publisher TriScore Music has entered the music catalog and rights acquisition business with the purchase of RPM Music Group. TriScore principals Steve Broome and Andy Green, who also are affiliated with TriBridge Residential, one of the premiere real estate development and investment firms in the Southeast, announced the deal today. TriBridge Residential has over $1.3 billion in assets under management.

TriScore has also partnered with RPM principals Blake Chancey and Scott Siman, who will be working closely with them to make additional catalog and rights acquisitions. “It’s the perfect complement to our real estate business, and we look forward to building up the catalog,” said Broome.

“I am thrilled to announce our first acquisition,” said Broome. “We can’t think of better people to work with than Blake Chancey and Scott Siman, true leaders in the music industry.”

The deal brings into TriScore rights associated with major copyrights including songs made famous by Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Cher, Amy Grant, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion. Songs include Grammy winner “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere,” and number one singles “Say You Do,” “Break Up With Him,” “Make You Miss Me,” “Save It For a Rainy Day,” “I’m Moving On,” “Leave the Pieces,” and “Chainsaw,” among others.

Founded in 2007, RPM has been one of Nashville’s most successful independent music publishing companies over the last decade. Founders Chancey and Siman are both former executives at Sony Music, and are both second generation music men. Chancey is known for his work in A&R and production, having produced records with David Ball, the Dixie Chicks, Montgomery Gentry and Mary Chapin Carpenter, among others. He is a Grammy Award winner and has produced two Diamond-selling albums. His father Ron headed up A&R at several major labels, including ABC/Dot and MCA Music where he signed George Strait, and produced such acts as the Oak Ridge Boys and Conway Twitty.

Siman was a leading music attorney before moving to Sony and later takingover artist management for superstar Tim McGraw. He is a former President and Chairman of the Academy of Country Music, and as a Country Music Association board member spearheaded the effort to establish the CMA Music Fest. He serves as President of EM.Co, a music marketing and management firm. His father Si produced the first major country music television show, The Ozark Jubilee, which took country music from its rural roots to America’s suburbs and cities, and he is credited with landing record deals for such Country Music Hall of Fame members Chet Atkins, Porter Wagoner and The Browns.