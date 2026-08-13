Trinity Bliss Finds Beauty In The Uncertainty Of Having A Crush In New Single “Will They Won’t They”

Trinity Bliss releases her newest single, “will they won’t they,” a sunny and airy track that reflects the act of toeing the line with someone, featuring warm guitars, dreamy harmonies, and an irresistible groove that immerses listeners straight into a summer day in Malibu. Best known to audiences around the world for her portrayal of Tuk in the blockbuster franchise Avatar, Bliss continues to establish herself as a compelling voice in pop, bringing the artistry needed to turn something as simple as prolonged eye contact into a fully cinematic scene. “will they won’t they,” the final single off Bliss’s upcoming fall sophomore album, forever fool, is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Trinity Bliss puts guitars and harmonies into a bop built for driving through Malibu with the windows down. Layers of coastal imagery and tension build across the track, turning one bonfire glance into a nostalgic snapshot of young love. “will they won’t they” leaves a wave of exciting anticipation, speaking out for every infatuation that hasn’t quite been confirmed. That moment when anything feels possible and no one wants the moment to end because sometimes treasuring the “will they won’t they” is the best part. Bliss’s voice sails over the instrumentals, full of yearning: “My heart’s still at the bonfire / where those sparks fly.” The teasing uncertainty continues: “Will they / Won’t they / Don’t let the waves wash this away.” Showing one of her most vulnerable songwriting moments yet, “will they won’t they” brings listeners into Trinity Bliss’s world. “It’s that’s exhilaration of almost, a crush that could be more, and the coming-of-age thrills experienced in all their facets,” she explains. The song doubles as a snapshot of the exact moment before a summer crush becomes a real one. Bliss wrote and composed the lyrics herself, then stepped into the co-producer’s chair together with O.I.AM at his studio to shape the track’s sound. “will they won’t they” marks the latest chapter of Bliss’s upcoming project forever fool, further showing her off as a youthful powerhouse in the pop world.

Trinity Bliss’s connection to music started early. She began formal piano training, sitting in on her older brothers’ lessons at three and a half and playing recitals by 6, laying the foundation for her musical endeavors that have since expanded across guitar, songwriting, and performance. Trinity completed Level 10 classical training by her freshman year of high school, an achievement most students don’t reach until years later. Alongside her acclaimed acting career, Bliss has steadily cultivated an equally compelling identity as a singer-songwriter. Drawing from classical technique, session guitar work, and influences ranging from Sheryl Crow to Olivia Rodrigo, her music unfolds through an adolescent lens most artists only explore in retrospect, capturing the present-tense reality of teenage life as she lives it. Her previous singles, “you make me wanna dance,” “chemistry,” and “i like like you,” trace the earlier chapters of the same crush now reaching its “will they won’t they” moment, establishing her as a rising voice in pop with a perspective uniquely her own.

Trinity Bliss brings a distinct point of view to teen pop, shaping her own story into something her fans can grow up alongside. Check out “will they won’t they” on all major music platforms and keep up with her on Instagram and TikTok @misstrinitybliss, and on YouTube @trinityblissful.