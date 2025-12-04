Trey Calloway Brings Funky ’90s Country Flair to New Single “Make That Move” – Out Today

Country artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway is set to release his latest single, “Make That Move,” a bold and heartfelt nod to the grit and charm of ’90s country music. Premiered exclusively by All Country News, the single captures the energy and emotion of classic country storytelling, paired with Calloway’s modern edge and unmistakable vocal power. Blending traditional instrumentation with a contemporary polish, “Make That Move” brings back the kind of drive and authenticity that defined a generation of country hits while showcasing Calloway’s growth as both an artist and a songwriter.

“‘Make That Move’ is a high-energy country song with a funky edge and infectious groove,” says Calloway. “It’s about a guy who’ll do anything for his girl, and he’s working up the nerve to make things a little more personal. I hope it’s relatable and fresh and that listeners feel that spark from the very first beat.”

Trey Calloway is entering an exciting new chapter, signing a new booking deal with industry veteran Jeff Hill, CEO/owner of 1271 Entertainment and new management with Jerry Hines. With this team in place, Trey is ready to grow his reach and continue building on the momentum he’s created. Big things are ahead for the rising country artist.

Calloway has been making waves across the country music scene, recently earning features in leading outlets including Whiskey Riff, American Songwriter, Center Stage Magazine, Cowboys & Indians, and RFD-TV. With his distinctive blend of authentic storytelling and Southern charm, Trey Calloway continues to draw in fans and critics alike. Currently back in the studio, he’s crafting new music that stays true to his signature sound while exploring fresh creative territory. Following the buzz of his latest music video, “Must Have Had a Good Time,” Trey is riding strong momentum with more new releases on the way.

North Carolina-grown and Nashville-based, Trey Calloway grew up singing in church and was a seasoned performer by the age of ten. Although southern and contemporary gospel were his first musical loves, as a teen, Trey developed a deep understanding and passion for the rocking, boot-stomping storytelling of ’90s country legends and has been writing and performing country music ever since. Trey has opened shows for Joe Diffie, Tracy Lawrence, McBride & The Ride, Pat Green, Edwin McCain, and Craig Campbell, and has played for audiences at the Charlotte Speed Street NASCAR Festival, the House of Blues, Billy Bob’s Texas, and The Tennessee State Fair Opry Stage. Since mid-2023, Calloway has won Songwriter of the Year at the Texas Country Music Awards, had a music video featured on CMT, been picked up by Spotify editorial playlists, and has over three million streams on Spotify alone.