Trevor Perkins Launches Artist Development Company Sincerely Music Group

Young entrepreneur Trevor Perkins announces the launch of artist development company Sincerely Music Group. “I’m so excited to unfold the next chapter of my industry career,” explains Trevor. “After several months of working with artists and seeing the potential of helping artists develop their career. I saw a need to help artists unfold their careers.” With the launch of the new company, Sincerely Music Group is proud to welcome country newcomer Becca Bowen to the Sincerely Music Group roster. Bowen joins the current roster of Brady Lee and Sierra Annie.

Avid outdoor enthusiast and country newcomer Becca Bowen recently released her newest single “Gunshots or Fireworks” which was disturbed exclusively via Sincerely Music Group. The single was produced by Sal Oliveri and adds to her catalog of previous releases “Love It, Leave It,” “Home,” and “Just Be You.” Following the latest music release, Becca Bowen won the latest season of Outdoor Channel‘s all-female hunting contention For Love Or Likes.

Brady Lee recently released his sophomore single titled “Liquorish” which followed his career-changing debut single “I Can Do This All Day.” The debut single debuted on Apple’s Best New Country and New In Country editorial playlist. Leading into 2021, Brady was named Artists To Watch by . recently released his sophomore single titled “” which followed his career-changing debut single “.” The debut single debuted onandeditorial playlist. Leading into 2021, Brady was named Artists To Watch by Everything Nash PopWrapped , and Country Sway

Showcasing her now-signature country pop-punk sound, Sierra Annie released her recent single “Cinematic” which featured Joey Flemming. The recent single debuted on Apple Country’s Best New Songs and New In Country editorial. Through the past couple of years, Kane Brown, Brett Eldredge, RaeLynn, Midland, and Russel Dickerson.