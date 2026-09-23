Trevor Finlay’s New Single, “A Little Too Much,” Transforms Information Overload, Endless Scrolling

Somewhere along the way, staying connected became staying connected to everything. Every headline. Every notification. Every opinion. Every rumor. Every update. Before we knew it, we all knew a little too much about a little too much. That’s the brilliantly relatable idea behind singer-songwriter Trevor Finlay’s new single, “A Little Too Much,” a witty, hook-filled commentary on modern life that captures the overwhelming reality of living in a world where information never stops flowing.

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Written with the late Robert K. Wolf, the song doesn’t wag its finger at technology or tell listeners to unplug. Instead, it finds humor in the everyday absurdity of constantly consuming information we never intended to know. With sharp lyrics like “I can see the writing on the virtual wall” and “Feeding on the feeds like a pig at the trough,” Finlay paints a picture that feels instantly familiar to anyone who’s ever found themselves scrolling just a little longer than they planned. “This song is about the constant bombardment of information,” says Finlay. “I know way more about some subjects and people’s feelings on those subjects than I ever cared to. I deal with it using a sense of humor, which is how I deal with everything.”

That sense of humor is what makes “A Little Too Much” so compelling. Rather than dwelling on frustration, Finlay delivers an infectious chorus, clever wordplay, and an irresistible groove that invites listeners to laugh at themselves just as much as the world around them.

Musically, the single also marks an exciting creative milestone. Known for his engaging live performances, Finlay incorporated his signature loop pedal into a studio recording for the very first time, creating the rhythmic backbone that gives the song its unmistakable energy. “I use a loop pedal on my acoustic gigs, and this is the first time that I’ve incorporated a loop into a recording,” Finlay explains. “It sets the tone of the song and gives the drummer a groove to play around with. And when you have a drummer as solid as Sam Harrisson, it’s going to get some feet tapping and some butts moving.”

Beyond the humor and irresistible hooks lies a deeply personal story. “A Little Too Much” was one of the final songs Finlay wrote alongside his longtime friend and collaborator, the late Robert K. Wolf, whose songwriting partnership helped shape many of Trevor’s most meaningful works. For Finlay, releasing the song is as much about celebrating Robert’s legacy as it is about sharing new music. “I wrote this song with the late and great Robert K. Wolf,” says Finlay. “He was an amazing man, an amazing friend and an amazing songwriter. I’ve written so many songs with him and recording this one and getting it out there will remind those who knew him—or better yet, introduce him to a whole new group of people.”

“A Little Too Much” isn’t just about phones, social media, or endless scrolling. It’s about the human experience of trying to keep up with a world that never slows down. It’s about learning when enough is enough. And it’s about finding the humor in the chaos. With sharp storytelling, memorable hooks, and a message that feels more relevant than ever, Trevor Finlay proves that sometimes the best way to make sense of modern life isn’t to turn down the noise. It’s to write a great song about it.

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