Trenton Antill Releases “Starting Over Again” to Rock Radio

Hailing from the cornerstone of the Keystone state, comes the alternative rocker known as Trenton Antill. With a guitar in one hand and a pencil and a notebook of songs in the other, Trenton brings his signature and original sound to the stage. With his thought-provoking lyrics mixed with his alternative style of music, he has recently been signed by the MC1 Nashville label. A testament to his abilities, the label signed him without a second thought, certain that with his stage presence and songwriting skill that he will be the next big thing in the alternative scene.

From the stage of the storied Commodore in Nashville to countless festivals and venues across Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Antill has rocked them all. Though he has only been seriously honing his craft for the past few years, music has long been in his blood. When he’s not performing, Trenton uses his time to pour his heart and soul into his songwriting.

Playing with a signature style, along with his down to Earth, nerdy personality that combines to grab the attention of any crowd, Trenton is fast becoming one of the rising stars of the Nashville music scene and that reach extends worldwide through the power of the web, where his music videos can be found, further showcasing his talent, and gaining him new fans every day. It’s just a matter of time before the name of Trenton Antill and Blue Heart is a recognizable name, with his songs coming through every speaker around the world.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Trenton Antill

Song Title: Starting Over Again

Publishing: Trenton Antill

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Starting Over Again

Record Label: MC1 Nashville