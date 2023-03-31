Trent-Jean’s latest release and debut 9th-Dimension Records single ‘Electric’! Let’s Go!

Trent-Jean has been performing for the last 10 years throughout pubs, streets, France, Market Centres, funerals, weddings, baby showers, a teenaged stint on X-Factor a football stadium and now the high seas.

Fore-fathering an innately unique brand to his artistic vision and larger than life swagger, he can be found hustling his way to self funding his original music and now co-founding his own independent label (due to a lack of a Sugar Mama and/or Gate Keeper Papas) with Fellow-Artist Yannai Goldberg (Krumple Krink) – they present to ‘9th-Dimension Records’.

Working tightly with head sound engineer of the label Rob Grant (Tame Impala, Lenny Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, Josh Homme) on this debut album as guidance producer, head mixer and mastering engineer. Rob Grant is an integral part of the 9th-Dimension sound, and sonic bombastic analogue celebrated genre bouncing Trent-Jean flavour.

Also important to note they primarily produce, and perform the majority of his music having resulted in winning Multiple Global songwriting awards (UK Songwriting Contest, Unsigned Only, International Songwriting Competition) and most recently 1st Place in the ‘Rock’ category for 2022 USA Songwriting Competition.

‘Electric’ being the first taste of Trent-Jean’s debut LP ‘DEATHIS4L’ILLUSION’ – Pop a double shot espresso, lock up your grandmothers and raise your kombuchas to the skies, cause the world is going to be in for wild beautiful ride.

Welcome to the ‘9th-Dimension’

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Trent Jean

Song Title: Electric

Publishing: Trent-Jean

Publishing Affiliation: APRA

Album Title: Electric

Record Label: 9th Dimension