Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Rodney Carrington, Aaron Watson, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers Band & More Headed To Billy Bob’s Texas In December

10 Man Jam December 8 to feature Russell Dickerson, Randall King, Lanco, Trea Brandon, Jon Langston, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Chris Young and a very special surprise guest

New concerts announced & tickets on sale now for Midland, Josh Abbott Band, Junior Brown, Lindsay Ell and Mitchell Tenpenny

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas Airs Weekly on RFD-TV Sundays at 7/6c and also available on-demand at RFDCC.com

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Billy Bob’s Texas first opened in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment each month, when stars from the present and past grace the stages. December’s lineup doesn’t disappoint, where some of the biggest names in music grace the iconic Texas stage!

This weekend, Jason Boland & The Stragglers will take the stage (DEC. 6) followed by Grand Ole Opry member and CMA award winner Travis Tritt (DEC. 7), Sam Riggs (Dec. 13) and Randy Rogers Band (Dec. 14). Kevin Fowler (Dec. 20) will bring his high-spirited attitude and barstool confessions to share, followed by Parker McCollum (Dec. 21), Josh Weathers (Dec. 27), Aaron Watson (Dec. 28), Rodney Carrington (Dec. 29), The Toadies (Dec. 30) and Cole Swindell (Dec. 31) will bring in the New Year.- it’s a lineup you won’t want to miss!

On December 8, 99.5 The Wolf’s 10 Man Jam will kick off at 4 PM CST featuring Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Chris Young, Jake Owen, Lanco, Russell Dickerson, Randall King, Trea Landon, Jon Langston and a surprise guest. Proceeds from day-of-ticket sales will benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank to help feed the hungry and provide programs to help individuals, families and communities thrive.

As part of a new ticketing partnership, Pat Green visited Billy Bob’s Texas to announce that his tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am for his upcoming show on February 1. The show will go on sale with a new ticketing system – a partnership between Billy Bob’s and AXS, a leader in digital ticketing. AXS provides a customer-friendly platform that will streamline the ticketing experience and make ticket buying safe, secure and more convenient for fans.

Pat Green’s concert will be the first show to go on sale using the new AXS ticketing system at Billy Bob’s Texas. Additional concerts going on sale December 13th will be Dolly Shine with Zach Romo Band (Mar 6) and Easton Corbin (Mar 21).

December Concert Lineup:

DEC 06 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers (Ticket Info)

DEC 07 – Travis Tritt (Ticket Info)

DEC 13 – Sam Riggs (Ticket Info)

DEC 14 – Randy Rogers Band (Ticket Info)

DEC 20 – Kevin Fowler (Ticket Info)

DEC 21 – Parker McCollum (Ticket Info)

DEC 27 – Josh Weathers (Ticket Info)

DEC 28 – Aaron Watson (Ticket Info)

DEC 29 – Rodney Carrington (Ticket Info)

DEC 30 – The Toadies (Ticket Info)

DEC 31 – Cole Swindell (Ticket Info)

New Concerts Announced & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced to the Billy Bob’s concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

JAN 03 – John Wolfe (Ticket Info)

JAN 04 – Josh Abbott Band (Ticket Info)

JAN 10 – Junior Brown (Ticket Info)

JAN 17 – Lindsay Ell (Ticket Info)

JAN 18 – Wade Bowen (Ticket Info)

JAN 19 – Mitchell Tenpenny (Ticket Info)

JAN 25 – Casey Donahew Band (Ticket Info)

JAN 31 – Jonny Lang (Ticket Info)

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas Airs Sundays At 7/6c On RFD-TV

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more. There’s also more than a dozen singer-songwriters from the Texas and Red Dirt Music scene including Stoney LaRue, Kevin Fowler, Randy Rogers Band, and even a popular Fort Worth rock band, The Toadies.

In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts – including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings – and put them into a TV show! You’ll see exclusive interviews, one-offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.

Live Bull Riding Every Friday & Saturday Night!

Every Friday and Saturday night at 9 pm & 10 pm you can catch the excitement of live bull riding in the former auction ring at Billy Bob’s.

Bull riding at Billy Bob’s is conducted just like at a professional rodeo. Riders enter early in the week, pay an entry fee, and take home only what they win. Rules call for the rider to hang on for eight seconds with only one hand in the braided loose rope. The riders can earn up to 50 points for the way the bull bucks and the degree of difficulty, as well as up to 50 points for the control the cowboy shows. A perfect score of 100 has never been achieved at Billy Bob’s – and has only been reached once in the history of pro rodeo.

For contestant info and Bull Riding entries, contact Kaitlyn Shaw by phone at 214-957-8859, or send an email to doublerrodeo@yahoo.com.

Billy Bob’s: Lending a Hand to Music History

Artists placing their hands in cement has been a tradition at Billy Bob’s for more than two decades.

Many of the club’s showcased artists have been honored with various awards and accolades. For some, however, their favorite honor is being part of what is now known as Billy Bob’s ‘Wall of Fame’.

Patrons can visit the Wall of Fame and see the hand prints and autographs of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and even Ringo Starr to name a few. Many fans enjoy comparing their hand size to the celebrities.

Dance at Billy Bob’s!

Billy Bob’s legendary dance floor is open every day and night for dancers to show off their skills!

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Couples Dance Classes

Sunday- 5 and 6PM | Monday- 7 and 8PM | $5 per person

WEDNESDAY: Ladies Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry for ladies | Great prizes

THURSDAY: College Night With Free Line Dance Lessons

Free entry with a college ID

SATURDAY: Lunch and Line Dance At High Noon, With Specials In The Honky Tonk Kitchen For Dancers

Free line dance lessons | 20% off lunch for dancers in the Honky Tonk Kitchen

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk”.

The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

