Tragedy to Triumph, Music and Science Team Up as Gramps Morgan and Dr.Manalo Heal with Masaya CBD Oil

On June 25th, Andre Bourque of the prestigious Forbes Magazine, released an article titled Crafting Cannabis: A Modern-Day ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’. The latter tells the story of Macario Morgan, son of GRAMMY winning Morgan Heritage’s own Gramps Morgan, and scientist mother, Dr, Annabelle Manalo. The hemp oil inspired by Macario who suffered having internal seizures, was created in order to give their son a better life. “The hospital generated daily tests measuring the electrical activity in Macario’s brain. Doctors kept changing Macario’s drug regimen to try and stabilize the boy. Still, no medication regimen worked, and doctors eventually decided to remove 38% of Macario’s brain.” – Forbes

Fans of Morgan Heritage first heard the emotional story told by Dr. Manalo at the 2017 International Cannabis Business Conference in Kauai, Hawaii, where the reggae band joined Cannabis industry professionals and reform activists from around the globe to come together, share ideas and network.

“Manalo, a scientist with a Vanderbilt University Ph.D. in cell and developmental biology, refused to remain idle when traditional medicine failed her son. She took matters into her own hands and began researching cannabis. “I bought everything on the market as far as cannabidiol and tested it on myself first,” Manalo told Andre Bourque – Forbes.

Read the full inspirational story at www.forbes.com/sites/andrebourque/2018/06/25/crafting-cannabis-a-modern-day-lorenzos-oil/