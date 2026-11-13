Tracy Lawrence’s ‘Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert’ Set for 2026

Tracy Lawrence is set to revive his Mission: Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert in Nashville for 2026, continuing a Thanksgiving tradition that aids individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity throughout Middle Tennessee. The 21st annual event is slated for November 24, featuring a turkey fry during the day followed by a benefit concert that evening.

Initiated in 2005, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has evolved into a significant community fundraising initiative that merges meal distribution with a country music concert. A post from Lawrence states: “It’s almost time for the 21st Mission Possible Turkey Fry! I’ve always believed that when we all give back a little, we can make a big difference. Last year, we saw just what can happen when everyone rallies together, and I’m hoping we can do it again! https://tlmissionpossible.com”

The concert is set to commence at 7 p.m. at Cannery Hall in Nashville, per the Nashville Rescue Mission’s event information. The organization indicates that concert tickets are reserved for sponsors of the fundraiser, with sponsorship options available through Mission. The event anticipates frying over 1,000 turkeys for those experiencing homelessness, according to the Nashville Rescue Mission’s 2026 sponsorship details. The proceeds from the fundraiser support the nonprofit’s efforts to combat hunger and homelessness in the area.

The 2025 event celebrated the fundraiser’s 20th anniversary, raising $355,000. Despite challenges from a refrigeration failure that ruined hundreds of turkeys, community members stepped up to donate replacements, enabling the organization to distribute 5,350 cooked and frozen turkeys and provide more than 50,000 meals.

Details regarding performers and additional event information for 2026 have yet to be revealed. For further information, click HERE.