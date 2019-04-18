Tracy Lawrence Releasing Rock and Blues-Tinged Country Album This Summer

Tracy Lawrence has a new album in the works, and it’s coming this summer. The country icon, songwriter and radio deejay dished the details of his forthcoming project to the Boot on the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet.

Made in America will feature 12 new songs, 8 of which he wrote himself.

“This album is very country,” Lawrence shares. “[There’s a] little rock, little blues-rock stuff at the end of it, but there’s some amazing tracks on this album. I think it’s one of the best albums that I have made in a long time.”

Lawrence has been in the country music industry for decades, and he’s taken notice of trends over the years. His prediction for what’s coming down the pipeline next? More traditional-sounding country music. His hope is that the production of vocals on modern songs will soften up, and not be turned up as loud as the instrumentals.

With the longtime staple’s experience, there’s not much he can’t do. But one thing he doesn’t enjoy is social media, so he leaves it to a professional — for good reason.

“There are a lot of trolls out there that just want to start fights,” he explains. “I don’t have the patience for it. I’m not real good at not engaging, which is probably not in my best interest.”

Lawrence says that the Made in America album will be released on Aug. 16, though details have yet to be officially announced.