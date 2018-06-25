Tracy Dixon Re-Ups At KYGO/Denver

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER morning co-host TRACY DIXON has signed a multi-year contract extension, ensuring the five-year station vet will be sticking around for a while. She joined KYGO in 2013, following time with iHEARTMEDIA Country WMAD/MADISON, WI. DIXON teams with GUY DAVID for wakeups.

“TRACY AND GUY have been steadily rising in the ratings and are poised for great things in the DENVER Market,” said KYGO PD JOHN E. KAGE. “TRACY is an all-around media threat with her great work leading the morning show, her natural presence on TV with CBS, and her incredible social skills and on stage-presence. Her work in the community as well as with ST. JUDE makes all of us at BONNEVILLE proud.” Added DIXON, “I am beyond thrilled to continue in the heritage of the legendary call letters of KYGO. To be part of the DENVER/BONNEVILLE family, lead by DARRELL BROWN, BOB CALL, and JOHN E. KAGE, and [working with] possibly the most interesting morning show cohost in AMERICA, GUY DAVIS, is incredible; I couldn’t be happier.”