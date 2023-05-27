Tracy Delucia Unleashes Powerful New Single “Best Life”

Tracy Delucia is set to captivate audiences once again with her single, “Best Life.” Packed with high-energy and driven by booming drums and riffing guitars, this Jersey rock-infused track is sure to leave listeners craving for more.

In “Best Life,” Tracy Delucia showcases her exceptional vocal prowess, delivering a performance that is both electrifying and captivating. Lyrically, the song takes listeners on a journey of authentic, live-in-the-moment actions that enrich life, leaving a lasting impact on those who encounter it. Tracy’s powerful voice effortlessly conveys the message of embracing every opportunity and inspiring those around us.

As the anticipation builds, Tracy Delucia invites fans and music enthusiasts alike to join her on this exciting musical journey. “Best Life’’ is available on all major streaming platforms.

About Tracy DeLucia

Tracy DeLucia is a talented country artist who has been writing and performing her own original music since 2007. Along with her husband (co-writer and drummer) David by her side, she has recorded and written music in Nashville as well as performed in the New York area. Her music breathes elements of country, rock, and pop, with lyrics that are honest, heartfelt, and relatable. She applies her NY roots to traditional country music themes of faith, family, the ups and downs of life, and American pride. All are delivered with a powerful voice and wide range that leaves a lasting impression on her listeners.

